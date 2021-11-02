Crashed American submarine in the China Sea collided with unknown mount

The American nuclear-powered submarine, which sustained serious damage in an accident while sailing in the South China Sea in October, collided with a seamount that did not appear on maps, according to initial investigation results, published this Monday. .

“The investigation determined that the USS Connecticut hit an unknown seamount while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region,” a 7th Fleet spokesman said in a statement.

The findings of the investigation were handed over to Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, commander of the 7th Fleet, which operates in the region, to determine whether sanctions should be adopted, the spokesman said.

The USS Connecticut, a Seawolf-class nuclear-powered submarine, hit an unidentified object on Oct. 2 while sailing underwater in the South China Sea. Eleven sailors were injured.

The vessel was supposed to surface, but managed to navigate and reach the island of Guam, American territory in the Pacific.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea and has built small islands and atolls there.

The United States and its allies regularly patrol the region’s international waters.

The US Naval Institute, an independent analysis center linked to the US Navy, reported that the accident caused minor and moderate damage to the vessel, according to its newsletter, USNI News.

The submarine’s nuclear plant was not damaged, according to the publication.

