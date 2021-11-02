Cremesp opens 25 investigations to investigate complaints against Prevent Senior

× Photo: Rogério Ortega/O Antagonista

Cremesp (São Paulo Regional Council of Medicine) opened 25 investigations to investigate Prevent Senior after complaints made by doctors and patients during the pandemic, registers O Globo.

The investigations, which run under secrecy, refer to alleged irregular practices by the operator: research on human beings, provision and disclosure of treatments with drugs proven to be ineffective against Covid, suspicion of adulteration of the death certificate and sending of Covid-kits of compulsory form.

In October, Cremesp asked the Attorney General of the MP-SP, Mário Sarrubbo, to participate in the commission created by the agency to investigate the complaints against the operator. The council said it has done since 2020 “several inspections at Prevent Senior units” and that, therefore, could contribute to the investigations.

Last week, as determined by the Court, the operator handed over to the Civil Police of São Paulo the medical records of three patients who died in hospitals in the network during Covid’s treatment between August 2020 and March 2021: actors Gésio Amadeu and João Acaiabe and sports commentator Orlando Duarte.