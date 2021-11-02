Crisis for whom? Luxury real estate has never sold so much in Brazil; see images | Economy

“We never sell as much as in the pandemic. We make our highest sales, both in terms of value and sales volume. Only in the first six months of 2021 we had more sales than in the last 5 years”, says Arnaud Bughon, CEO of Latin Exclusive, founded in 2007.

With 11 years negotiating the purchase and sale of luxury properties in Rio, Benjamin Cano, partner at Rio Exception, also says he has never closed so many deals.

“We made almost three sales a month, which is completely unusual for this type of property. My portfolio is exhausted. Today, I only have three apartments over R$50 million available and I miss cool products. Really high-end properties are lacking,” says Cano.

When questioned, Patricia Judice de Araujo Esteves, vice president of Judice & Araujo (J&A), a brokerage firm also specialized in high-end properties, denies that the crisis caused by the pandemic has affected her business.

“On the contrary, very high-end customers started to give more value to properties with more comfort and an outdoor area”, he highlighted.

There has never been so much property sold with prices above R$ 30 million in the country

Patrícia said that the greatest demand comes from “customers in the financial market and technology companies”. Bughon and Cano said that they are foreigners, mostly Europeans and Americans, who have been looking for luxury properties in the country.

At Rio Expection, for example, all marketing is done outside Brazil. “It’s an investment of almost 20 thousand dollars a year just for dissemination on specialized websites outside the country where we expose our portfolio”, highlighted Cano.

Amid the pandemic, the real was the currency that devalued the most last year. In the first half of 2021, it was the 4th with the highest depreciation in the world. This would be the main explanation for the explosion in sales of luxury properties in the country.

“The exchange rate was very favorable, because foreigners buy these properties as if at a bargain price. They prefer to buy 300m² in Ipanema, with a view of the sea, than 30m² in Paris, which would be almost at the same price”, said Benjamin Cano, from Rio Exception.

Considering the exchange rate in mid-October, with the US dollar quoted at R$5.51 and the euro at R$6.52, an apartment of R$50 million would cost approximately US$8.9 million or 7, 6 million euros.

“With this fall in the real, we had many clients who always wanted to invest in Rio and took advantage of the exchange rate. Another thing we hear a lot is that investments in banks are not yielding well and, therefore, they prefer to invest in real estate”, added Arnaud Bughon, CEO of Latin Exclusive.

Brokers highlighted that foreigners take it for granted that they have a financial return when buying luxury real estate in Brazil. “These properties yield good seasonal leases and even higher profit at the time of sale,” Bughon emphasized.

Another characteristic of the buyers of these properties is the payment method: in cash.

River de Janeiro concentrates the greatest supply and demand

With its unique natural landscape, the capital of Rio de Janeiro, known worldwide as the Marvelous City, is the one that concentrates the greatest offer and also the greatest demand for luxury properties in the country.

“Rio has a mix of pleasure and investment. Foreigners go to the city for tourism, are enchanted, and want to stay. In addition, they perceive the opportunity to have a financial return on keeping a property available for seasonal rental. That’s why the demand is so great”, said Bughon.

The prices of properties considered to be of the highest luxury in Rio start at around R$30 million. An example is a penthouse on Avenida Vieira Souto, in Ipanema, which is on sale at J&A for R$35 million.

With 793m², all terraced, it has four suites, living/dining and TV rooms, two washrooms, office, and four suites, the largest of which has a closet, two bathrooms and a pantry, as well as a terrace with a swimming pool , exercise room, shower and whirlpool overlooking the ocean.

The same real estate agency currently offers a house in Leblon, a neighborhood with one of the most expensive square meters in the country, for R$45.5 million. It does not have a view of the sea, but has more than 1,000 m² of built-up area on a plot of 660 m². Recently renovated and fully automated, it has five suites, a leisure area with a swimming pool and a garage for four cars.

Casa no Leblon has 5 suites – but without a view of the sea

In the same price range, Rio Exception offers a duplex penthouse on Avenida Atlântica, in Copacabana, with 950m2, which overlooks the main postcards of the city: all of Copacabana beach, Christ the Redeemer and Sugarloaf Mountain. It has four suites – the largest of which is 70 m², a dining room with a capacity for 20 guests, a 10-metre-long swimming pool on the terrace and decoration signed by Philippe Starck and Le Corbusier.

For just a few: 4,000 m² triplex and private island

Price of triplex in Flamengo is kept confidential

Rio Exception also has in its catalog one of the most mythical properties in Rio – a triplex in Flamengo, all in Renaissance style, with no less than 4,000 m². Its first floor is for guests only and has a dining room with a capacity for 24 people, connected to other rooms by a sumptuous hallway in Carrara marble.

The second floor has four suites, while the penthouse has a leisure area worthy of a luxury club – heated swimming pool, all in marble, outdoor barbecue area, a lounge bar, a bar-restaurant for garden parties, a lounge games, fitness room and saunas, dry and steam, as well as a wine cellar.

The triplex price at Flamengo is kept confidential, revealed only to potential buyers that Cano makes a point of checking, beforehand, if they are in fact able to buy. According to him, “there must be only ten people on the planet who can buy this property, not only for the price, well over R$ 50 million, but also for the style of decoration.”

In a year, he said, no Brazilian sought him interested in the property.

“There are two 4,000 square meter triplexes in the world. One is in New York, the other is from Flamengo. It looks like a Parisian palace, on the edge of Guanabara Bay. Due to the luxury inside the apartment, there is a very particular public for this purchase, it is not a public that would buy a penthouse on Avenida Atlântica (Copacabana) or on Vieira Souto (in Ipanema)”, emphasized the broker.

Latin Exclusive highlighted that it has available in its catalog a house in Jardim Botânico and a farm in São Conrado, both neighborhoods also in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, with a price in the range of R$ 80 million.

Outside the Marvelous City, the same real estate agency offers, for around R$ 74.5 million, a private island located 7 km off the coast of Angra dos Reis, in the Costa Verde of Rio de Janeiro. With 25,000 m², it has, in addition to a private beach, luxurious accommodation. The main house alone has three suites – a master, a king, a boat dock and two bungalows.

Ilha in Angra dos Reis costs R$ 74.5 million

Those who buy the island already take a boat with them to make the crossing, which takes less than 10 minutes, from Praia do Frade, in Angra dos Reis. You can also get there by air – the island has a helipad with capacity for up to two helicopters, but the aircraft are not included in the sale.

“In Bahia, which is also highly sought after by foreigners, although not as much as Rio, we have some properties of up to R$60 million, in addition to plenty of options between R$10 million and R$25 million,” said Bughon.

In addition to the millions in the purchase…

Before buying a property in this price range, it is important to know that, in addition to the million dollar price tag, they come with other high costs.

Only at the time of purchase is it necessary to disburse approximately 5% of the amount for the payment of the Real Estate Transfer Tax (ITBI), added to the deed and registration. For a property worth R$30 million, these fees add up to around R$1.5 million.

Also consider the Urban Property and Land Tax (IPTU), which varies according to location. In the South Zone of Rio, for a property in the R$30 million range, the tax would be at least approximately R$120,000 per year, an amount that can be paid in installments for R$10,000 per month.