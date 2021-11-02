Cristiana Oliveira has an accident and warns fans

Cristiana Oliveira went through a scare over the weekend. On Sunday, October 31, the actress published a photo in which she appears with an injured left eye. The 57-year-old actress explained that she had an unusual accident while walking the streets of Rio de Janeiro.

Cristiana posed with a patch over her eye after suffering a cut in the cornea, a translucent tissue that lies on the surface of the eye and protects vision from external threats.

“A harmless ride, a wind, pebbles in the eye. As a result, I cut the cornea”, wrote the actress, warning fans about the danger she has gone through.

Cristiana is undergoing exams and doctors assess whether there is a need for surgery.

MISSING THE NEW PANTANAL?

Whoever is a novelist on duty knows the career of Cristiana Oliveira. With over 32 years of work, she collects villains, young ladies, shy people and turkeys. Juma, Alicinha, Selena and Araci are the most remembered. In a recent interview with the flux, Cristiana recalled dangerous scenes she did in Pantanal, such as swimming alongside alligators and giant otters. In the chat she says she wouldn’t do it again “No way, my son. Life is only one”.

Oliveira then reflected: “The soap opera [1990] brought issues related to the preservation of the environment, she introduced the Pantanal to the world. Juma didn’t know what TV, telephone, electricity was, she had a total innocence that doesn’t exist anymore.”

“Today all young women all have internet. If there is this approach to burning, to preservation, they will have a huge history. The essence of the pantaneiros is immutable”, he added.

Of her biggest TV hit, she said: “It wasn’t supernatural, but I turned into her. I was very skinny, I carried the character of Cassia Kiss because I wanted to, she had died, I walked with her body out of the river, I don’t know how I did it, there were some things… riding a horse, I was terrified of walking , I entered among the alligators, the giant otters, everything was normal”.

MAIN NEWS

William and Kate’s children’s nanny has constant psychological support

Michelle Bolsonaro appears dressed as Wonder Woman and Bolsonaro as Super Man

Watch the trailer for the new Paris Hilton documentary

Maurício Souza brags about the number of followers and pins Douglas Souza

Kim Kardashian is caught hand in hand with stud actor