Cruzeiro X Vila Nova – Supersports

  • 6
    1 time

    Ball stretched in front for Bruno Jos and Rafael Donato cuts with a forward kick.

  • 5
    1 time

    Bruno Jos misses Moacir in the central circle.

  • 4
    1 time

    The ball stops in the puddles and the game is truncated.

  • 3
    1 time

    Campo do Independencia is drenched due to heavy rain.

  • two
    1 time

    Arthur Rezende stretches the ball too far forward and Clayton doesn’t catch up.

  • 1
    1 time

    Ball raised in the Cruzeiro area and Adriano suffers from an attack from above.

  • 0
    1 time

    Ball rolling in Independence!

  • 0
    1 time

    Cruise comes to the field with blue shirts, shorts and white socks. Vila Nova wears the uniform all red.

  • 0
    1 time

    The lights are all on and the teams are already warming up before the game starts!

  • 0
    1 time

    Little by little, the energy returns to Independencia!

  • 0
    1 time

    The lights of the Independencia were turned off on purpose due to the power fluctuation. Soon, we should have lighting in the stadium.

  • 0
    1 time

    Now all the lights in the studio have gone out!

  • 0
    1 time

    Some Independencia lights are still off. The referee team still didn’t go to the pitch.

  • 0
    1 time

    Cruzeiro does not know what to win in three games. Vila Nova is unbeaten in eight games in Serie B.

  • 0
    1 time

    Some of Independencia’s reflectors turned off, which could delay the start of the game.

  • 0
    1 time

    Nice holiday eve in Belo Horizonte. The thermometers read 19C.

  • 0
    1 time

    The game between Cruzeiro and Vila Nova will be isolated from today’s 33rd round of Serie B.

  • 0
    1 time

    Vila Nova is seven points from the Z-4 ​​and 11 from the G-4. The team is almost guaranteed in Series B next year, but it is also far from dreaming of the 1st division.

  • 0
    1 time

    Cruzeiro is four points behind Z-4, he needs to win to be calmer and not look at the bottom of the table.

  • 0
    1 time

    In the first round, the two teams faced each other in the OBA and the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

  • 0
    1 time

    Three points ahead of today’s opponent, Vila Nova is 10, with 42 points. In the last round, the team went to Brusque and beat the hosts by 3-2.

  • 0
    1 time

    With 39 points added, Cruzeiro is ranked 14th. In the last round, the team received the Remo and was defeated 3-1.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good night, fan! In a little while, the ball will roll at Independencia for Cruzeiro x Vila Nova, in a match valid for the 33rd round of Serie B!