Cruzeiro X Vila Nova – Supersports

6

1 time Ball stretched in front for Bruno Jos and Rafael Donato cuts with a forward kick.

5

1 time Bruno Jos misses Moacir in the central circle.

4

1 time The ball stops in the puddles and the game is truncated.

3

1 time Campo do Independencia is drenched due to heavy rain.

two

1 time Arthur Rezende stretches the ball too far forward and Clayton doesn’t catch up.

1

1 time Ball raised in the Cruzeiro area and Adriano suffers from an attack from above.

0

1 time Ball rolling in Independence!

0

1 time Cruise comes to the field with blue shirts, shorts and white socks. Vila Nova wears the uniform all red.

0

1 time The lights are all on and the teams are already warming up before the game starts!

0

1 time Little by little, the energy returns to Independencia!

0

1 time The lights of the Independencia were turned off on purpose due to the power fluctuation. Soon, we should have lighting in the stadium.

0

1 time Now all the lights in the studio have gone out!

0

1 time Some Independencia lights are still off. The referee team still didn’t go to the pitch.

0

1 time Cruzeiro does not know what to win in three games. Vila Nova is unbeaten in eight games in Serie B.

0

1 time Some of Independencia’s reflectors turned off, which could delay the start of the game.

0

1 time Nice holiday eve in Belo Horizonte. The thermometers read 19C.

0

1 time The game between Cruzeiro and Vila Nova will be isolated from today’s 33rd round of Serie B.

0

1 time Vila Nova is seven points from the Z-4 ​​and 11 from the G-4. The team is almost guaranteed in Series B next year, but it is also far from dreaming of the 1st division.

0

1 time Cruzeiro is four points behind Z-4, he needs to win to be calmer and not look at the bottom of the table.

0

1 time In the first round, the two teams faced each other in the OBA and the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

0

1 time Three points ahead of today’s opponent, Vila Nova is 10, with 42 points. In the last round, the team went to Brusque and beat the hosts by 3-2.

0

1 time With 39 points added, Cruzeiro is ranked 14th. In the last round, the team received the Remo and was defeated 3-1.