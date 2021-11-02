Cruzeiro X Vila Nova – Supersports

6
Ball stretched in front for Bruno Jos and Rafael Donato cuts with a forward kick.
Bruno Jos misses Moacir in the central circle.
The ball stops in the puddles and the game is truncated.
Campo do Independencia is drenched due to heavy rain.
Arthur Rezende stretches the ball too far forward and Clayton doesn’t catch up.
Ball raised in the Cruzeiro area and Adriano suffers from an attack from above.
Ball rolling in Independence!
Cruise comes to the field with blue shirts, shorts and white socks. Vila Nova wears the uniform all red.
The lights are all on and the teams are already warming up before the game starts!
Little by little, the energy returns to Independencia!
The lights of the Independencia were turned off on purpose due to the power fluctuation. Soon, we should have lighting in the stadium.
Now all the lights in the studio have gone out!
Some Independencia lights are still off. The referee team still didn’t go to the pitch.
Cruzeiro does not know what to win in three games. Vila Nova is unbeaten in eight games in Serie B.
Some of Independencia’s reflectors turned off, which could delay the start of the game.
Nice holiday eve in Belo Horizonte. The thermometers read 19C.
The game between Cruzeiro and Vila Nova will be isolated from today’s 33rd round of Serie B.
Vila Nova is seven points from the Z-4 and 11 from the G-4. The team is almost guaranteed in Series B next year, but it is also far from dreaming of the 1st division.
Cruzeiro is four points behind Z-4, he needs to win to be calmer and not look at the bottom of the table.
In the first round, the two teams faced each other in the OBA and the game ended in a 0-0 draw.
Three points ahead of today’s opponent, Vila Nova is 10, with 42 points. In the last round, the team went to Brusque and beat the hosts by 3-2.
With 39 points added, Cruzeiro is ranked 14th. In the last round, the team received the Remo and was defeated 3-1.
Good night, fan! In a little while, the ball will roll at Independencia for Cruzeiro x Vila Nova, in a match valid for the 33rd round of Serie B!