Cuca will be denounced in the STJD; understand the story

Coach will be denounced because of the confusion at the end of the match against Flamengo, for the Brazilian Championship

Atlético-MG coach Cuca is doing a great job with the team. Had a bad start to the season in this return to Galo. Fought with the Hulk, faced criticism from the fans and part of the Minas Gerais sports press. Even so, with a lot of experience and baggage, he managed to smooth the edges and come back on top. Not even the elimination in Libertadores took that tranquility of Cuca ahead of Atlético-MG.

Absolute leader of the Brazilian Championship and finalist of the Copa do Brasil, the coach is on his way to being recognized as the greatest coach in the club’s history. It is worth remembering that Cuca was the commander of the 2013 Libertadores da América conquest, the biggest title in the history of Rooster.

But Cuca may have a problem in this final stretch of the season. The coach will be denounced to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) because of the confusion at the end of the match against Flamengo, in which Atlético-MG was defeated 1-0, a goal by Michael. At the time, Cuca was in trouble and, according to the STJD’s Attorney General, assaulted employees.

“It will be the object of denunciation (the confusion), but there is no way of having any kind of punishment in the next game. The case will still go through the disciplinary commission and with the possibility of appeal,” Ronaldo Placente told the newspaper The globe.

According to the Attorney General’s speech, Cuca should not be prevented from being on the field in the next two team games, against Grêmio (Wednesday, 03) and América-MG (Sunday, 07). There is also the possibility of the coach making an agreement with the prosecutor and avoiding punishment.