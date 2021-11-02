Cuca will be denounced to STJD for confusion after defeat by Flamengo at Maracanã

The coach of the current leader of the Brasileirão was involved in confusion regarding access to the stadium’s changing rooms, right after the match

Technician of the Atlético-MG, Cuca will be denounced to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) because of the confusion in which he got involved at Maracanã, last Saturday (30), after the 1-0 loss to the Flamengo, in direct confrontation by the brazilian. The prosecutor of the court Ronaldo Piacente will be the author of the complaint, as published on Monday (1) by the newspaper “Extra”.

After the game ends, the coach of rooster was in the confusion in accessing the Maracanã locker rooms. Images captured by internal cameras at the site showed Cuca including assaulting stadium security. It all started after members of the technical committees of the two teams got mixed up.

Cuca was quite excited and, first, gave a shove on the arm of a security guard who was trying to avoid the encounter between Atleticans and red-blacks. Then he pointed his finger at the face of a second security guard and even touched it.

“It will be the object of denunciation [a confusão], but there is no way to have any kind of punishment in the next game. The case will still go through the disciplinary commission and with the possibility of appeal,” said Piacente to the vehicle.

The isolated leader of the Brazilian Championship returns to the field for the competition this Wednesday (3), at 9 pm, against the Guild, in Mineirão. Also according to the prosecutor, to get rid of any punishment, Cuca can try to seek an agreement with the STJD prosecutor.

With the defeat to the Cariocas at the end of the week, Atlético, with 59 points, saw its advantage at the edge of the competition drop to seven points. That’s because, with the victory over Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, this last Sunday (31), the palm trees went to 52 points. Flamengo is 3rd with 49.