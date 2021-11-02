Cuiabá beats Bragantino with a goal at the end and moves away from Z4 – Sports

With the goal 49 minutes into the second half, the Cuiabá won the Red Bull Bragantino on Monday night (1st), for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship and moved away from the relegation zone. Midfielder Rafael Gava secured the score at Arena Pantanal. Helinho, still in the first stage, had lost a penalty.

The result boosted Cuiabá to the tenth position in the table, with 38 points. Bragantino, on the other hand, was in 49 points, in fourth place.

In the most controversial move of the game, Uendel touched his arm to the ball when trying to score Helinho and the referee gave a penalty. The VAR took a long time, but confirmed the infraction. On the charge, Helinho hit the crossbar and the ball returned to his foot. The attacker pushed into the goal and the referee did not notice that the athlete had hit twice. After much confusion, Massa Bruta’s goal was disallowed.

Elton and Felipe Marques, already in injury time, scored and Rafael Gava received it in the penalty area, alone, to ensure the victory and, possibly, the permanence in Serie A.

The two teams will return to play for Brasileirão on Sunday. Bragantino will face Athletico Paranaense, at Nabi Abi Chedid; while Cuiabá will take Ceará, at Castelão, also for the 30th round.

CUIABÁ 1 X 0 BRAGANTINO

Local: Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá (MT)

Date-Time: 11/01/2021 – 8 pm

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (AB/GO)

Assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence (AB/GO) and Hugo Savio Xavier Correa (AB/GO)

VAR: Leone Carvalho Rocha (AB/GO)

yellow cards: Auremir, João Lucas (CUI), Weverson, Alejandro (BGT)

goals: Rafael Gava (49’/2ºT)

CUIABA: Walter; Joao Lucas, Alan Empereur, Paulão and Uendel; Yuri Lima, Camilo (Felipe Marques, at the 20/2ndT), Pepê (Uilian Correia, at the 28th/2ndT) and Max (Rafael Gava, at the 28th/2ndT); Jenison (Elton, at 12/2ºT) and Clayson (Jonatan Cafu, at 28/2ºT). Coach: Jorginho.

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Aderlan, Natan, Léo Ortiz and Weverson (Realpe, at 12/2ºT); Luciano (Guilherme, at 2/23/T), Eric Ramires and Helinho (Gabriel Novaes, at 2/23/T); Ytalo, Alejandro (Pedrinho, at 0/2ºT) and Cuello. Coach: Mauricio Barbieri.

