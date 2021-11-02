Cuiabá beats Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 with a goal at lights out – 11/01/2021

In a game marked by wasted chances and a penalty goal annulled by the VAR, Cuiabá beat Red Bull Bragantino by 1 to 0 tonight (1st) in a match valid for the 29th round, played at Arena Pantanal, in Mato Grosso. The goal was scored by Rafael Gava, 48 minutes into the second half.

With the result, the Dourado rose to the 10th position, with 38 points added. Red Bull Bragantino ends its participation in the round in 4th place, with 49 points added. In the next round, Cuiabá travels to face Ceará, on Sunday (7), at 20:30, at Arena Castelão. Before that, at 4 pm, Red Bull Bragantino receives the Athlético Paranaense, at Nabi Abi Chedid.

Pedrinho enters and changes Bragantino

Although he only entered the second stage, Pedrinho, from Red Bull Bragantino, gave another face to the team, which only defended itself during the entire first stage. Always activated by the middle as point guard, the attacker allowed the team to start attacking and equal opportunities in the match, even if the goal did not come out.

Fans celebrate Jenison’s departure

Jenison wasn’t on her most inspired night. He wasted shots in goal and lost the ball on eight occasions, which made the fans at Arena Pantanal chant the name of the team’s top scorer, Elton, in his place until the request was answered by coach Jorginho at the beginning of the second stage, entitled to cheering celebration.

Cuiabá dominates the game

Dourado maintained control of ball possession throughout the match and at all times tried to rehearse offensive plays, but they didn’t have great opportunities with submissions being performed mostly from outside the area, as they didn’t have a guard in the middle, leaving predictable plays and making life easier for the opposing defense. The team only managed to open the scoreboard when the lights went out, in the 48th minute, with a goal by Rafael Gava.

Red Bull Bragantino on the defensive

Bragantino practically only defended themselves for a good part of the game, leaving the opposing team to be very comfortable, always waiting for a counter-attack to take advantage of and deliver the blow, advancing with Cuello in the middle. With a more defensive game, the team led by Barbieri did not show the same intensity seen in the last rounds of Brasileirão and only changed position with the entry of Pedrinho, at half-time, when it was possible to kick a few times into the goal.

Cuello hits his head and worries

Uendel took the corner kick and Cuello, from Red Bull Bragantino, went up to head it off, but ended up colliding on the climb in a split with Paulão, from Cuiabá, and collapsed to the ground, drawing the attention of everyone around. Despite the scare, he received medical attention on the lawn and the match returned to normal two minutes later.

Penalty goal disallowed

An unusual move was synonymous with confusion in the game. Helinho, from Bragantino, took a penalty and stamped Walter’s right post. The round returned to the Bragantino striker, who pushed into the goal. Referee Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes confirmed the move, but the VAR needed to take action to cancel it, as the midfielder made two hits and Walter did not touch the ball, which would characterize a rebound. As there was no touch from the defender, the goal was not worth the rule.

Chronology

Cuiabá attacked with Pepê and Paulão, at 4 and 27 of the first half, respectively, but without success. Helinho wasted a penalty at 38 in the team’s best opportunity in the first stage. In the second half, it was Red Bull Bragantino’s turn to start kicking into goal with Ytalo, at 9 minutes, without success and with Clayson cashing for Cuiabá a few minutes later, but also without success and Pedrinho, who entered the interval, kicking in the goal on 37 minutes for Cleiton to shine defending. The match remained truncated with few opportunities until the additions, when Rafael Gava scored the only goal of the game in the 48th minute.

DATASHEET:

CUIABÁ 1 x 0 RED BULL BRAGANTINO

Reason: 29th round of the Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Local: Pantanal Arena (MT)

Date and time: 11/01/2021 (Monday), at 8:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes

Assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence and Alinor Silva da Paixão

Yellow cards: Alerrandro (CUI), Weverson (CUI)

Goals: Rafael Gava, 48 minutes into the second half.

Cuiabá: Walter; João Lucas, Paulão, Alan Empereur and Uendel; Yuri, Pepê (Uillian Correia) and Camilo (Felipe Marques); Max (Rafael Gava), Clayson (Jonathan Cafu) and Jenison (Elton). Technician: Jorginho

Red Bull Bragantino: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Natan and Weverson (Realpe); Luciano (Guilherme) and Eric Ramires; Helinho (Gabriel Novaes) and Cuello; Ytalo and Alerrandro (Pedrinho). Technician: Mauricio Barbieri