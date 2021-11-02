Daniel Alves about SPFC: “They should have thought before bringing the story” – 11/01/2021

Daniel Alves participated in the program The Night with Danilo Gentil, from SBT, which will air this Monday night (01), and spoke about the period in which he defended São Paulo. For the player, the board could have thought better of the hiring, since defending the São Paulo club was a childhood dream of his.

“São Paulo was hiring a fan in the part that touches me, in the part of the feeling. I was buying a story. If they didn’t have the conditions, they had to have thought before bringing the story,” said the player during the interview.

Dani also spoke about the São Paulo campaign in the previous edition of the Campeonato Brasileiro. The team commanded by Fernando Diniz spent a long time in the lead, but began to “collect” results in the final stretch, thus running out of the long-awaited national title.

“We were in the lead, with a number of relevant points ahead. They changed management and we lost the championship. Where is the problem? Things were fine until the other one came. I think they got the car going and didn’t know administer,” reinforced the respondent.

The full-back/midfielder arrived at SPFC in 2019 and left the club on September 16, 2021, when both parties signed an agreement to terminate the athlete’s contract. There were 95 matches, with 9 goals, 14 assists and the title of this year’s Campeonato Paulista.

Finally, Daniel Alves commented on his future and said he is still analyzing proposals: “tin some good things painting. I always say that where I go people always miss me and it’s not because of the great player I am.”

Check out other responses from Daniel Alves on The Night:

Guardiola

“He’s a genius, Guardiola is just a genius. That Barcelona was a historic team. Football critics, when we talk about it, also say it was the best team they’ve ever seen play.”

2022 World Cup

“Right now I’m psychologically training for this, because today for you to be a high-performance athlete you need to have a balance and now I’m in this period of strengthening myself, because I know that the excuse when you go back to playing will have it. I’m getting ready to hit more than miss, and thus increase my chances of being in the group.”

favorite goal

“I do have a favorite goal. I like what I did against Real Madrid in the derby. It was a very difficult goal. For being a derby and everything it represents, this is my favorite.”