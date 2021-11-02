Daniel Alves goes back to needling São Paulo for debt: “They had to have thought beforehand”

Daniel Alves returned to needling São Paulo in an interview given to the program “The Night”, on SBT. The right-back again responded about the termination of his contract with Tricolor after the club was unable to pay his high salary of R$ 1.5 million per month on time, adding value to his history in the world of football.

“São Paulo was hiring a fan in the part that touches me, in the part of feeling. I was buying a story. If they didn’t have the conditions, they had to have thought before bringing the story”, said Daniel Alves.

The ex-São Paulo also criticized the current administration, headed by President Julio Casares. According to Daniel Alves, the team commanded by Fernando Diniz began to decline in performance after the arrival of the new summit. Afterwards, Tricolor ended up losing the first place in the Brazilian Championship, being marked for letting a title that was very close to materialize.

“We were in the lead, with a number of relevant points ahead. They changed management and we lost the championship. Where is the problem? Things were fine until the other one came. I think they got the car going and didn’t know how to manage it”, continued the experienced player.

Without a club since leaving São Paulo, Daniel Alves takes advantage of his free time to keep in shape before setting his next destination and traveling the world. In recent weeks the player has been to Europe and has also visited Qatar, the venue for the next World Cup, which is the greatest and possibly the ultimate goal of his career.

“There are some good things painting. I always say that where I go people always miss me and it’s not because of the great player I am”, concluded mysteriously.

