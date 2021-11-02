Daniel Alves returns to ‘poke’ São Paulo for debt and blames for the downfall in Brasileirão 2020: ‘They didn’t know how to manage’

Ex-side of Tricolor he recalled the loss of the title in 2020, under the command of coach Fernando Diniz, when the club had a good lead in the competition

Daniel Alves went back to needling São Paulo in an interview given to the program “The Night”, of “SBT”. The right-back again responded about the termination of the contract with the Tricolor Theafter the club was unable to pay its high salary of R$1.5 million per month on time, valuing its history in the football world.

“São Paulo was hiring a fan in the part that touches me, in the part of feeling. I was buying a story. If they didn’t have the conditions, they had to have thought before bringing the story”, said Daniel Alves.

The ex-São Paulo also criticized the current administration, headed by President Julio Casares. According to Daniel Alves, the team led by Fernando Diniz began to decline in performance after the arrival of the new summit. Subsequently, the Tricolor ended up losing first place in the Brazilian championship, getting marked for letting slip a title that was very close to being realized.

“We were in the lead, with a number of relevant points ahead. They changed management and we lost the championship. Where is the problem? Things were fine until the other one came. I think they got the car going and didn’t know how to manage it”, continued the experienced player.

Without a club since leaving São Paulo, Daniel Alves takes advantage of his free time to keep in shape before setting his next destination and traveling the world. In recent weeks the player has been in Europe and also visited Qatar, site of the next world Cup, which is the greatest and possibly the ultimate goal of his career.

“There are some good things painting. I always say that where I go people always miss me and it’s not because of the great player I am”, concluded mysteriously.