Dayane Mello causes the second punishment of the day

Rain of punishments in Itapecerica da Serra. On Monday night, Dayane Mello, who is in the stall after Tiago Piquilo’s victory in the fire test, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), washed his hands inside the headquarters and caused yet another punishment.

“24 hours without hot water,” announced Sthe Matos, the farmer of the week. Gui Araujo, who had cream in his hair, said he would ‘open up’ the work and face the cold shower and joked: “Tomorrow there will be a line here to take a shower,” he said.

MC Gui, then, reassured his friends, remembering that there will be time to take a hot shower tomorrow, before the seventh field formation in the live program.

24 hours without bread

This was not the first punishment of the day! During the morning, Dayane Mello and Solange Gomes did not wake up with the awakening to treat the cows and were late.

According to page 11 of the survival manual, the beeps must be answered on the first ring. The second ring signals a tolerance and, if not answered, the third ring will sound, followed by a penalty. For failure to comply with this rule, the whole group will be punished. You ran out of bread for 24 hours. Sthe Matos

