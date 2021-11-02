Days after registering Covid-19’s first case, Tonga goes into lockdown

Tonga, an island nation in the South Pacific, went into lockdown on Tuesday (2), days after the confirmation of the country’s first Covid-19 case since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Tonga government has ordered a week-long blockade on the main island of Tongatapu, which includes a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am, with residents being instructed to stop working and stay inside their homes, except for essential reasons, from according to the Ministry of Health.

Public transport will be interrupted, restaurants, bars and clubs will close, schools and churches will also cease to function and social distance will be reinforced.

The restrictions may seem burdensome for a nation with only one confirmed Covid-19 case, but until just a few days ago, Tonga was one of the few countries that hadn’t reported infections since the coronavirus was detected in late 2019.

Tonga is a Polynesian country among the more than 170 islands in the South Pacific and has about 100,000 inhabitants. It is a remote archipelago that lies about 800 kilometers east of Fiji and 2,380 kilometers from New Zealand.

Like other Pacific island nations, Tonga’s initial actions in declaring a state of emergency in March 2020 and closing its borders to foreigners protected it from Covid-19 outbreaks that could have devastated the country.

About 22.1% of the population lives below the national poverty line and medical facilities and equipment are limited.

That’s why when a passenger who traveled from New Zealand tested positive on Wednesday (27), thousands of people decided to get vaccinated. The case also alerted authorities to the possibility of restrictions.

The infected traveler arrived in Tonga after leaving Christchurch on a repatriation flight, according to the New Zealand Ministry of Health.

The passenger was fully vaccinated and tested negative in New Zealand prior to flight departure. The case was discovered after tests among travelers staying at a hotel used for isolation and quarantine for newcomers to Tonga.

“[O teste negativo] it could be because this person has been fully vaccinated and the virus is struggling to develop or because this person has contracted Covid-19 before,” said the chief executive of the Ministry of Health, Siale ‘Akau’ola, according to the local site Matangi Tonga.

“It was better that we identified it as positive now and went into lockout as a precaution, rather than regret it later, when it’s too late.”

The other 214 passengers on the flight tested negative on arrival in the country and are completing a 21-day quarantine, the news website reported.

After the news of the positive case, thousands of people rushed to vaccination centers to get vaccines against Covid-19, reported the Matangi Tonga.

Tonga’s Health Minister, ‘Amelia Tuʻipulotu, said the high participation in recent days will increase the country’s vaccination coverage.

As of October 25, 31.7% of Tonga’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Our World in Data website.

(Translated text; read the original in English)