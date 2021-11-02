Deceived by Blanche, Laila suffers hallucinations and falls into a parade · TV News

Encouraged by Blanche (Maria de Medeiros) to take prescription drugs to lose weight, Laila (Erika Januza) will suffer the consequences of drug abuse in Secret Truths 2. The model will be able to participate in a parade, but will have a crisis with hallucinations and will fall ahead of the guests in the second batch of chapters of the novel by Walcyr Carrasco.

In the next ten episodes, which will be available on Globoplay this Wednesday (3), Ariel’s wife (Sergio Guizé) will be cast in an important fashion show promoted by the plot agency.

Determined to win Percy’s partner (Gabriel Braga Nunes), Blanche will continue to encourage the young woman to take the pills to lose even more weight. The top model will then abuse the medication with the intention of getting in shape for the event.

At the time of the parade, Laila will appear with a dejected expression and will begin to hallucinate. She will be frightened by the visions, scream and fall off the catwalk. Ariel will help the beloved and will worry to see her trembling without stopping.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on November 3rd and 17th, and then on December 1st and 15th.

Altogether there are 67 hot sequences. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.

