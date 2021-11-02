DefesaNet – Crisis – US bomber flies over Middle East in warning to Iran

A US Air Force bomber escorted by fighter jets from allied countries such as Israel flew over important sea lanes in the Middle East, where attacks on ships were reported.

A B-1B Lancer flew over the Persian Gulf, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the Suez Canal and the Gulf of Oman, the US Central Command (Centcom) said in a statement on Saturday (30).

The plane also flew over the Straits of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil production passes at the head of the Gulf, which Iran considers a strategic zone of influence.

“The mission… was intended to convey a clear safety message,” Centcom said.

Fighter planes from Israel, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, all allies of the United States and facing the Islamic Republic of Iran, escorted the American bomber into their respective airspaces.

“Military readiness for any contingency or mission – from crisis response to multilateral exercises to one-day presence patrols like this – depends on reliable partnerships,” commented Centcom commander General Frank McKenzie, head of US forces in the East Medium.

Egyptian fighters also accompanied the B-1B, a supersonic bomber that can carry more payload than any other US military aircraft.

In January, an American B-52 bomber, which can carry nuclear weapons, flew over the Middle East.

Iran and Israel have been accused since February of leading what analysts call a “shadow war.” Ships connected to the two countries were attacked in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

The regional patrol, Centcom’s fifth operation so far this year, comes as talks to reactivate the 2015 deal to limit Iran’s nuclear program remain stalled.

On Saturday, the leaders of the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Germany expressed their “lively and growing concern” over Tehran’s violation of the 2015 agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, which they urged for a “change of direction”.

These countries, along with China and Russia, reached a historic agreement in 2015 to limit the scope of Iran’s nuclear program to prevent the development of the atomic bomb, in exchange for lifting international sanctions against the Islamic Republic. In 2018, however, then-American President Donald Trump abandoned the pact.

Faced with the re-imposition of sanctions by the American administration, Iran, then presided over by the moderate Hassan Rohani, decided to resume the production of highly enriched uranium, generating concern among Europeans who wanted to safeguard the pact.