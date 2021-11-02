Did you put this on? Grêmio leader mocks Atlético-MG’s fasting of titles

Grêmio director gave an interview and spoke about the match between the two teams for the Brazilian Championship

Atlético-MG and Grêmio live different moments in the Brazilian Championship. While Galo is the absolute leader of the competition, seven points ahead of the vice-leader, Palmeiras, the Guild is in a complicated situation. He is the vice-lantern of the tournament, hasn’t won for two games and saw part of the crowd invade the Arena do Grêmio in the last match he had as home team. With that, he still runs the risk of being punished by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD).

The two teams face each other this Wednesday, 03, for the Brazilian Championship. The game will score the back from Mineirão with a capacity of 100% in the number of people. A clash that is important for both teams. For Atlético-MG it is important to regain 10 points of advantage over the vice. For Grêmio it is important to add points and get out of the relegation zone.

In an interview given to the channel the bairist, the Grêmio soccer vice president, Dénis Abrahão, mocked Atlético-MG’s 50 years of fasting and he said that Grêmio needs to take advantage of this situation, mainly because of Mineirão, which should be full.

“I know Mineirão is going to be packed. Now, I have to be smart to take advantage of this situation. They are, like us, a bit anxious. The guys haven’t won a title since 1970 [na verdade, 1971] the Brazilian Championship. I remember, now can you imagine the anguish that the fans experience?”, said Abrahão in the interview.

The confrontation between the two teams is scheduled to take place this Wednesday, 03, in Mineirão, from 9 pm.