Diego Hypólito becomes the target of internet users after controversial speech against homophobia

Diego Hypólito became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter in this sunday (31). The reason? The gymnast made a strong speech against homophobia, on Domingão, after being questioned by Luciano Huck about the case involving Maurício Souza. Netizens then retrieved a photo of the famous man with the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

“Diego Hypólito, a staunch supporter of Bolsonaro, is speaking ill of the country’s current policy! Is it to laugh or cry dear? Fuck* you spin!”, fired a Twitter user. “Diego voted for Bolsonaro right people? I didn’t understand his words aiaiaiai see…”, commented another.

Yesterday, Huck touched on the topic in conversation with Hypólito, during the Show of the Famous, and heard a strong speech against homophobia.

“This week we had a very controversial post from an Olympic medalist and you, as an Olympic medalist, also made a post in response, taking a stand in relation to homophobia, freedoms, respect for differences, which I think is important for us to talk about about”, declared the presenter.

After introducing himself as Rogério Flausino in the attraction, the former athlete, then, told the real thing about the matter:

“These so-called “minorities” are not minorities, it’s just that we now have space to talk. From the moment we have space to speak, we have the freedom to put what we think and feel.”

Luciano Huck corroborated: “As long as I have a voice, I want my voice to echo and go as far as possible, defending freedoms. Everyone has to be happy the way they are […] we have to respect, respect is fundamental, the different or the same, respect. That’s the most important”. The gymnast exclaimed: “Homophobia is a crime!”

#Sunday Diego Hipólito, Bolsonaro supporter, is he speaking ill of the country’s current policy? You even when you came back encouraged hatred, prejudice, xenophobia, your vote and your mirror. — Viviania (@vivianiagarcia) October 31, 2021

Diego Hipólito in Domingão saying “I don’t understand how some people today have hate speech with so much information and there are still people who applaud this type of speech.” Does he still support Jair Mecias Bolsonaro or is he aware of what his support represented? — Breno Colin Sorcerer Druid. Tarot, Gypsy Deck (@baralhoemagia) October 31, 2021

Diego Hipólito, a strong supporter of Bolsonaro, is talking badly about the country’s current policy! Is it to laugh or cry dear? Fuck you spin! #Sunday — The Pessimist (@MarquesRafinha) October 31, 2021

#Sunday Diego voted for Bolsonaro right people? I didn’t understand his words aiaiaiai see… — Neyla Maria (@NeylaMaria9) October 31, 2021

diego hypolito totally lost in character pic.twitter.com/orRW0P3Vhn — nat 🎗️ (@luchalia) October 31, 2021

Diego Hippolito speaking at #Sunday about diversity, acceptance and respect for others. Two years before… 👇 pic.twitter.com/V6nSDTMTd2 — Gabriel Maranhão (@gabrielcarlos__) October 31, 2021

I think Diego Hypólito is cool talking about we are living in times of hate and such. https://t.co/4uZlBzLpmc — William De Lucca (@delucca) October 31, 2021