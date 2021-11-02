Dismissed for homophobia, Maurício Souza reveals invitation from conservative parties for a future in politics from 2022

In the wake of the dismissal for homophobia, the central Maurício Souza revealed that he had political aspirations for the 2022 elections. Last week, the player was dismissed from Minas Tênis Clube for posts with discriminatory content.

— This is something that was not foreseen, I never imagined myself in politics, but they are asking me a lot. Many conservative parties are telling me it would be important. I have a very big responsibility, in each post that I do, every interview I do. I’m seeing the direct impact I’m having on people. Today they see this example in me. I have to ask God for wisdom so I can represent these people well—said the athlete, in an interview with Jovem Pan’s “Pânico” program.

The central also commented on the future within the sport, now that he has no club.

“Everything I’ve done and built and battled has tarnished. It’s not just a team hiring me, it’s not just losing my job. Minas will pay my salary, but then what? I’m not going to get an easy team, it’s going to be a pressure on the team’s sponsors, and my teammates will have to have a strong head.

The case began when, on October 12th, Mauricio expressed annoyance with the fact that the Superman character appears bisexual in the new edition of DC Comics magazine. At the time of publication, it had more than 250,000 followers – now it has passed 2.5 million. After pressure from the sponsors, Fiat and Gerdau, Minas dismissed the player on the 27th.

In addition, the social networks of the club’s sponsors, who pressed for punitive measures against Mauritius, have been invaded by comments from profiles identified with the far right. They talk about boycotting companies and accuse them of attacking freedom of expression. Among the supporters of this movement are the sons of President Jair Bolsonaro: federal deputy Eduardo, councilor Carlos and senator Flávio. Pages characterized by homophobic, sexist and anti-gender diversity posts have also fueled this behavior.