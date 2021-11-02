DJI Mavic 3 drone has salty price revealed and gets official release date

DJI is ready to present the new generation of its best drone, the Mavic 3. However, according to information revealed by the well-known informant @OsitaLV, it should have a higher suggested price than expected, in which the simpler version it can cost up to twice as much as a DJI Air 2, and the most expensive model can cost more than three times the equivalent of the DJI Mavic 2 Pro.

The leaker has converted Chinese market prices to dollar, so it is possible that the values ​​will have some changes in the official release. According to him, the most basic version of the DJI Mavic 3 will sell for around $2,299 (about R$ 13,058 in direct conversion), while the “Fly More” combo — which comes with extra batteries, low-emission propellers. noise, a carrying bag and a charging base — will cost the equivalent of 2,799 dollars (R$ 15,898).

However, the most expensive model will be the Mavic 3 Cine, which will come with a 1TB internal SSD, plus an extra slot for fast file transfer. This version will be available for $5,199 ($29,529), but it also comes with the new RC Pro remote, with support for long distances compared to the drone and other revamped functions.

DJI Mavic 3 should have a significant price increase (Image: Jasper Eliens)

Other rumors published by the profile @JasperEllens indicate that the DJI Mavic 3 could be sold at a slightly lower price, due to the conversion of values ​​between the currencies: according to him, the standard version, the combo “Fly More” and the Cine model will be available for US$2,000 (R$11,359), US$2,800 (R$15,903) and US$ 4,800 (R$27,263) respectively. Even with this more optimistic estimate, it will still be an increase of about 25% compared to the launch price of the DJI Mavi 2 Pro at the time of its launch in 2018.

DJI Confirms Mavic 3 Release Date

This Monday (1) DJI confirmed the date on which it will officially disclose the details of the Mavic 3 line. Called “Imaging Above Everything”, the event will take place on November 4th, at 11 pm GMT.

Imaging Above Everything. Join us November 4th, 10:00 PM EDT Learn More: https://t.co/8WtqfkQ337 pic.twitter.com/L0Q4TrWoKq — DJI (@DJIGlobal) November 1, 2021

Among the expected specs for the DJI Mavic 3 are a two-camera system with the Hassselblad brand, where the main sensor will have 20 MP, 4/3 inch, variable aperture between f/2.8 and f/11, 24 mm and 84º of angle of vision. For videos, the product must be able to capture images in 5.1K resolution at 50 fps, 4K at 120 fps or 1080p at 200 fps, in addition to having support for the Apple ProRes 422 HQ format in the Cine version.

The secondary camera, on the other hand, should be aimed at close-up images, with a 12 MP sensor, 1/2 inch, f/4.4 aperture, 162 mm and a 15º angle of view. Video recording on the zoom camera is expected to take place in 4K resolution at 30fps or 1080p at 30fps, and the Mavic 3 will also feature a three-axis mechanical gimbal system for image stabilization, support for JPEG/RAW recording, and ability to real-time streaming at up to 1080p.

The drone’s battery should have 5,000 mAh, with support for fast charging of 65 W and autonomy of up to 46 minutes of flight, at a distance of up to 15 kilometers.

Source: TechRadar