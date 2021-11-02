Dollar closes high this Monday and starts November quoted at R$ 5.67 | Economy

The dollar closed up 0.40%, quoted R$ 5.67, this Monday (1), the eve of the national holiday, with attention focused on the Brazilian fiscal framework.

With the result, the advance in the year to date, it rose to 9.31%. See more quotes.

Market projects higher inflation and starts to see basic interest above 10% per year in 2022

The Ibovespa rose 1.98% to 105,551 points.

Market starts to see Selic above 10% in 2022

The financial market once again raised its estimate for official inflation and for the basic interest rate, according to the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin, released on Monday (1).

For the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the expectation for this year rose from 8.96% to 9.17%. For 2022, the forecast rose from 4.40% to 4.55%. The market also raised the forecast for the Selic at the end of 2021 from 8.75% to 9.25% per year. And, for the end of 2022, the projection went from 9.5% to 10.25% per year.

For the increase in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) this year, the expectation was revised from 4.97% to 4.94%. For 2022, the market lowered its forecast for economic growth from 1.40% to 1.20%.

The projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2021 rose from R$ 5.45 to R$ 5.50. Towards the end of 2022, it also increased from R$ 5.45 to R$ 5.50 per dollar.

Brazil Aid and PEC of Precatório

In the domestic scenario, attention continued to be focused on concerns about inflation and the trajectory of public accounts, after the government proposed a relaxation of the spending ceiling to finance Auxílio Brasil, the replacement for Bolsa Família.

On Sunday, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes avoided talking about a plan B to finance the new social program, and said that the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios in Congress is the government’s “plan A”.

The vote on the PEC of precatório in the Chamber, scheduled for last Thursday, was postponed for the third consecutive time. The leader of the government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), predicts that the vote in the House will take place this week. The measure is crucial for the federal government to be able to make room in the Budget and, thus, materialize the Auxílio Brasil program at an amount of R$ 400 – more than double the amount paid by Bolsa Família.

In the external scenario, the markets’ focus was on monetary policy decisions by some important central banks.

“The most important event this week is the Fed’s Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which decides the direction of monetary policy in the country (US), on Wednesday,” XP said in a morning commentary.

“The FOMC is expected to deliver the roadmap for reducing monetary stimuli, which should probably take place as of December. The FOMC can still signal when it can start to raise interest rates,” he added.

Why does the dollar go up? Watch the video below: