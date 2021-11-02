‘Domingão com Huck’ sinks in audience and faces third week in decline

Luciano Huck’s new Sunday program doesn’t seem to have fallen in favor of viewers. The “Domingão com Huck” this Sunday (31), was not well in the audience again and scored 14.9 points on average in Greater São Paulo. This is the third consecutive Sunday that Angelica’s husband’s new show shows a drop in the audience of Rede Globo.

On Sunday (24), Luciano Huck’s program scored 15.6 points, on the 17th, 15.9 points. On the last 10th, the program had its worst audience of the year, with 13.2 points, also counting with the programs presented by Fausto Silva. The information was released by the TV Observatory website.

Remember that the Rede Globo commissioned an audience survey and a careful evaluation of Huck’s performance from the third program that was shown at the end of September. That’s because executives at the Marinho radio station feared that the period of curiosity about Luciano Huck’s going to the Rio channel’s Sundays would end and the program would end up losing audience. The information was released by journalist Lo Bianco.

Channel directors fear that the Sunday programming of competing stations such as Record TV and SBT will touch the house’s audience, since the acceptance of the permanence of the communicator on Sundays remains low. Also according to information provided by the journalist, a survey containing 50 questions was aimed at a segmented audience without the knowledge of Angelica’s husband.

Continues after advertising

If the name of Luciano Huck does not continue with acceptance rates considered satisfactory by the Rio station and the audience does not reach the same numbers reached by veteran presenter Fausto Silva, the station may put another presenter ahead of the attraction in 2022. It is worth noting that the The matter is treated with complete secrecy at the Marinho radio station.

The program aired this Sunday (31), had the frames “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” and the musical competition “Show dos Famosos”. In the framework that pays homage to great musical personalities, gymnast Diego Hypólito decided to play musician Rogério Flausino, vocalist of the band Jota Quest. Actor Robson Nunes paid tribute to American singer Tracy Chapman and actress and singer Mariana Rios paid tribute to veteran singer Elba Ramalho.

Mariana Rios also complained about Boninho’s score of 9.9: “I loved your work because it demanded breath, it’s another catch when you have to sing and dance. You brought a little bit of Elba yes, but she has a vibrato that stretches more and you naughty worked within her comfort, you could have been a little more Elba”. Rios was outraged by the Globo director’s Note: “Oh, no, not even on his birthday?”, he said in a good-humored tone.