don’t expect anything beyond 123,000 points, indicates XP; see where to invest

If this year it’s not easy for the Ibovespa (IBOV), don’t expect anything very different for 2022, points to XP. The broker projects the main stock index at 123,000 points for next year, given the strong rise in local interest rates, which continues to pressure its fair value.

“The domestic fiscal scenario has deteriorated even further, with clear signs that the spending ceiling – Brazil’s main anchor for spending control – is being flexible, which has made the market react very negatively,” say analysts Fernando Ferreira and Jennie Li.

Also according to them, Brazil seems to be heading quickly towards the old macro equilibrium: more spending, higher inflation and higher interest rates.

Where to invest?

Given this more adverse scenario, three themes cannot go unnoticed by investors:

commodities: which remain a good hedge against inflation and the dollar;

stories of secular growth: retail papers, transportation, and capital goods insulated from a harsher macro story;

Specific opportunities: some quality names that have undergone a strong correction recently, such as shopping malls and some banks.

Is Brazil still cheap?

For XP, the Ibovespa remains cheap, with its 12-month price-to-earnings ratio currently trading at 8.0x, a 28% discount from its 15-year average at 11.2x.

“By removing the two largest commodity companies from the Ibovespa index, Valley (VALLEY3) and Petrobras (PETR4), we see that the P/E ratio remains below its historical assessment at 11.1x”, they say.

However, by removing the rest of all commodity-linked companies (materials and energy companies), the P/E ratio of the index rises to 12.3x.

“In other words, the Ibovespa as a whole is cheap, but when we take out commodities it doesn’t seem so cheap”, they complete.