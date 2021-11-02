Douglas Costa praises Corinthians signings in 2021 and uses the club as an example: ‘Changed pages’

The signing of the Corinthians quartet continues to be a buzzword. This time, Grêmio attacking midfielder Douglas Costa praised Timão for seeking Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian to change the team’s panorama in the Brazilian Championship.

“Corinthians showed something cool, they were in the middle of the table, suffering, they signed four important players and totally reversed the situation of the year. I hit the key a lot. You can see that they made a cast in two months, it infected and totally changed the page“, said the player to the Stacked Channel, explaining how Grêmio can overcome the current situation of the club.

Douglas Costa’s statement comes in the midst of a difficult moment experienced by the team from Rio Grande do Sul. Grêmio is in 19th place in the Brazilian Championship and is in the relegation zone. The team won 26 points throughout the competition in 27 games played.

Corinthians’ first reinforcement was midfielder Giuliano. The player made his debut in the debut against Santos and, since then, with the first signings on the field, Timão has won seven wins, six draws and two defeats. In 15 games played since then, the team has won 27 points out of 45 possible.

So far, Giuliano and Renato Augusto have scored two goals each in the 2021 season. Midfielder Willian has suffered a posterior muscle injury in his left thigh and has been embezzled by Timão since October 13th. On the other hand, Róger Guedes reached the fifth goal for the Parque São Jorge team last Monday, when Timão beat Chapecoense in the Brazilian Championship.

