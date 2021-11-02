Douglas Costa promises to play Serie B if Grêmio falls, but demands: “Team is not just made up of surpluses” | Guild

Douglas Costa promised to play the Serie B of Brasileirão for Grêmio if the relegation materializes. The attacking midfielder also made a public demand when he said that a team is not only made up of surpluses, citing that Corinthians hired four players and climbed the competition table.

The demonstrations took place in an interview with Canal Pilhado on Monday afternoon. Douglas is on loan from Juventus for one year, but there is a possibility of automatic renewal at the end of the contract until the end of 2023, if Juve does not exercise, by the end of 2021, the option to renew until June 2023.

Can’t throw in the towel. I keep. Obvious (that would be). I have two more years on my contract. There’s nowhere to run. — Douglas Coast to the Pillared Channel

– Of course I wanted to be fighting for titles. But I’m never going to throw in the towel, I’ll keep fighting for the team to stay, play the next Brazilian Nationals and let important guys come too. The team is not only made up of surpluses, spending the year well financially. Corinthians showed something cool, they were in the middle of the table, suffering, they signed four important players and totally reversed the situation of the year. I hit the key a lot. You can see that they made a cast in two months, infected and completely changed the page – said the player.

To be honest, our biggest problem was not having a game identity. Now we created it, but we couldn’t keep it for two times. We play well for a while, then the team goes out. This interfered a lot in our journey at the Brazilian Nationals. Not only me, but everyone in the group is confident because we know that our team is not a bad team. It was a team that was a little disorganized. For us, every game from now on will be a final. I think that not only me, but also my companions, we are getting to know each other better. I didn’t know any of the guys on my team, it took a while for them to trust me, I’m letting go more. It’s better out there that we’ll be able to get out of this situation. A reversible situation.

Is there a problem in the locker room? Is it a psychological factor?

Being humble when you’re at the top of that chain, I’m one of the guys, if not the most important, one of the. So it turns out that it’s rare for someone to fight me. I charge them, I say they can charge me, I say I’m normal and I want to help Grêmio a lot. There’s no such thing as fighting in the locker room. We charge ourselves. There are things that weigh on the locker room until someone reports to us. I believe the moment is very psychological, we made a lot of coaching changes. Since I’ve been here, we’ve taken on four trainers. The team fluctuates a lot. It does not oscillate and change parts, but attitude. For us, who are used to it, we know that we have to do our best for the team, but there are guys who move more emotionally. As I say, you don’t have time to grieve and play these 11 matches as if it were a final.

Douglas Costa plays and assists Diego Souza

Invasion of the fans in the Arena

I think there will be a certain punishment, it is something that cannot be done. Even because these are things that took a long time to get the fans on the field, now it’s starting to look good again. Even before this act, they were putting on a show, putting us forward. I say, let’s make the fans play with us, they were really playing with us. Then the guys lose their minds. Also because the situation is not just for us, but for those who have loved Grêmio for a long time. It’s an ugly situation. I wanted more time with the fans, I came back because I really liked Geral, it’s really cool. I don’t know who the people who did it were, nor are they from Geral, but it was an ugly act.

It’s something that Arena, regardless of the results we’re having, we always play for the top, we try our best. Even more so with Mancini, who has an idea of ​​the game going forward, to pressure up there, in an idea that I was taught abroad, to play at the top, take risks, create opportunities. The crowd was really supportive. We lost another player if we had a 12th. The crowd was really good, but there was this episode that was boring.

It’s not that it didn’t work out, Felipão took the team with two points and scored 20. The way he worked, he was more defensive, but he was Grêmio, he gave all his passion to the club. To be honest, I never worked with Felipão, I didn’t know what it was like, I knew from rumors that he was more defensive. But he was a guy who really understood me, helped me to readaptation within Brazilian football, put me in various sectors, trying to make me one of the protagonists of the team. There are certain things that I was born, lived and learned from football in the future. So, playing for a ball sometimes hurts, along these lines that we lost our way. Felipão was always a guy who gave the face to hit, he never ran away. Professor Felipe has a game idea that not everyone married him. But I gave the most for his idea, even though it’s not my idea of ​​a game. I’m a guy who was committed to this. I talked to Mancini, any coach that comes here, because I think we have the ideal role of working for Grêmio. But summing up all this, I think Felipão gave us 20 important points in this journey.

Paulo Turra, Felipão’s assistant