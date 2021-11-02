Douglas Costa reveals Felipão’s problem at Grêmio

Douglas Costa opened the game on several subjects in an interview for “Pilhado” and “Ale Oliveira” channels on YouTube. The player talked about the reasons that made the team go wrong with Felipão and continue in the relegation zone. However, he believes that now the situation will return to normal.

“I think, to be honest, our biggest problem was not having a game identity. Now (with coach Vagner Mancini), we’ve created one, but we can’t keep it for two times. Play a good time, then go out. This interfered a lot in our journey inside the Brazilian”, commented.

Even 7 points away from leaving the relegation zone, Douglas Costa believes it is possible to escape Serie B next season. There are 11 more games left until the conclusion of Serie A for the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul, who need to add at least 17 more points to not be relegated to second.

“We are confident in the group, as we know our team is not bad. It was just a little disorganized. The only thing we do now is to race against time, so we can’t be complaining about yesterday’s game, since Wednesday has another important game,” analyzed.

Douglas Costa will stay at the club

During the same interview, the player said that he will remain at the club in 2022, even in case of relegation to the second division. He said he doesn’t even think about leaving the tricolor next season and will help the team.

Douglas Costa has not yet joined Grêmio since returning to Brazil. In short, he was hired as a big star, but so far he lives off sporadic bids of brilliance.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA