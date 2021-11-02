Doutor Jairo · Check out 6 benefits of avocado, a fruit considered a superfood

Avocado is one of the richest, most delicious, and most satisfying foods on the planet, but most importantly, it’s a powerful superfood. These delicious fruits, loaded with good fats, are loaded with anti-aging antioxidants that also fight disease and nearly 20 different vitamins and minerals.

Just take a look at the US Department of Agriculture’s Nutritional Profile: A whole avocado – without the skin and pits – provides 227 calories, with 20 grams of healthy fat, nearly 3 grams of protein, and about 12 grams of carbohydrates with 9 grams of fiber (3 grams of net carbohydrates). That’s over 30% of the daily fiber goal.

A whole avocado also provides 30% of the daily value of folate, the B vitamin needed to build healthy new cells; 36% vitamin K, needed for blood clotting and bone health; 20% vitamin C; 13% vitamin E, an antioxidant that also supports immune function; 20% potassium, necessary for heart, muscle and nerve function and for blood pressure regulation; and 10% magnesium, a mineral needed for over 300 reactions in the body, including heartbeat, bone health, blood sugar regulation, and nerve and muscle function.

A 2020 review found that regular avocado consumers had higher intakes of fiber, vitamins E and K, magnesium and potassium, which left the researchers impressed. Something very interesting is the versatility to prepare them (more on this below).

Check out six amazing health benefits of avocado:

1. Increase satiety

Eating “good” fats helps slow down the stomach’s emptying, which keeps it fuller and slows down the return of hunger. This feeling of satisfaction is known as satiety. The fat content mainly comes in the form of heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acids. In one study, volunteers assessed the feeling of satisfaction and appetite after eating meals with or without avocado. Adding half an avocado to meals resulted in a significant increase in self-reported satiety and reduced desire to eat for up to five hours. This is a good reason to use guacamole as a salad dressing.

2. They reduce the waist

The notion that eating fat makes you gain weight is wrong. The truth is, eating “healthy” fats is a smart weight loss strategy. For example, in addition to increasing satiety, vegetable fats such as avocados provide antioxidants and fight inflammation, both associated with weight control. This may be why research has revealed that regular avocado consumers weigh less and have smaller waistlines, even without eating fewer calories.

A study published in The Journal of Nutrition analyzed the impact of avocado consumption specifically on belly fat. In all, 105 overweight or obese adults were randomly assigned to receive a meal with an avocado or a meal without avocado that had a similar level of calories and ingredients daily for 12 weeks.

The researchers found that female participants in the avocado group (not men) had a reduction in visceral belly fat – the deep inner abdominal fat that wraps around the internal organs and is associated with an increased risk of type 2 and other diabetes. illnesses. Women also experienced a reduction in the ratio of visceral fat to subcutaneous fat – the type of fat just under the skin. The change indicated a redistribution of fat out of the organs, which offers health protection in addition to a smaller waistline.

Women who consumed avocado in a survey had a reduction in visceral belly fat – iStock

3. Protect your heart

Avocado’s MUFAs (monounsaturated fatty acids) have been shown to lower “bad” LDL cholesterol and raise “good” HDL levels – a dual effect that helps lower the risk of heart disease, the leading cause of death in many countries. .

An earlier UCLA (University of California) study also found some notable cardiac protective effects of avocado consumption: compared to eating a hamburger without avocado, adding half an avocado restricted the production of compounds that contribute to inflammation, it improved blood flow and did not increase triglycerides (blood fats) beyond the amounts increased by the hamburger alone.

Avocados are also a source of potassium, a nutrient that helps lower blood pressure by acting as a natural diuretic to flush out excess sodium and fluid from the body, which relieves pressure on the heart and arteries.

4. They boost nutrients

Drinking avocado juice at mealtimes can help the body absorb more antioxidants from other healthy foods. In an Ohio study in the United States, when men and women ate salads topped with 2.5 tablespoons of avocado, they absorbed eight times as much alpha-carotene and 13 times as much beta-carotene – phytonutrients known to fight cancer and heart disease. . Another study found that combining avocado with tomato and carrot sauce increases the absorption of vitamin A from vegetables, an essential nutrient needed for healthy skin and vision and for boosting immunity.

Avocados can also help maintain an overall healthier diet. An Australian study this year published in British Journal of Nutrition found that people who ate the most avocados ate significantly more healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, as well as fiber, vitamin E, magnesium, and potassium. Avocado regular consumers also tend to consume more vegetables, fruits and whole grains.

5. They are good for the gut

Avocados have a positive impact on the gut microbiome, the trillions of microbes and their genetic material that live within the digestive tract. A healthy microbiome has been associated with stronger immune, anti-inflammatory and protection against chronic disease.

In a study this year of the The Journal of Nutrition, overweight or obese adults were randomly assigned to consume one meal each day that did or did not include an avocado. The diets, which were followed for 12 weeks, were designed to maintain body weight in order to eliminate the effect of weight loss on the study results.

The researchers found that, over the three-month period, avocado consumers experienced positive changes in gut composition. This included a greater diversity of bacteria and an increase in those that produce metabolites that support intestinal health.

The researchers also found that although the avocado group consumed slightly more calories, more fat was excreted in their waste products, meaning that some of the calories were not absorbed from the intestine into the bloodstream. This can be another way that avocados contribute to weight control.

6. They don’t just taste good in savory dishes

Don’t just think about guacamole. One of the qualities about avocado is that there are so many other ways to enjoy it, including in sweet dishes. he can turn into smoothies and substitute butter when baking sweets. For example, just change every tablespoon of butter in recipes for Brownies and cupcakes per half a tablespoon of avocado. This exchange reduces calories, improves the nutritional quality of the treats and even provides the creamy texture that causes satisfaction.

Source: Cynthia Sass, Nutritionist Consultant for Professional Sports Teams and Author of US/Health Books.

