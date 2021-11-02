Dr. Jairo · Does sleeping more on the weekend compensate for a bad night’s sleep?

“Doctor, does sleeping more on the weekend help make up for the few hours of sleep I get during the work week?”

Unfortunately not. One thing doesn’t solve the other. It is essential that we have a regular sleep routine, that is, that we can sleep for six to eight hours a night. Only then will we have our energies renewed, a proper brain hygiene and, the next day, we will wake up with more energy, attention and concentration.

If a person doesn’t sleep well, none of this happens. Sleeping a few hours during the week and many at the weekend ends up disrupting sleep even more and it can make it more difficult to get back to sleep regularly on Sunday, when we are starting another week.

Why is it that a person is sleeping poorly during the week? Is she staying up too late watching a series or turning on computer or cell phone screens? All these options they can hurt your chances of getting restful sleep.