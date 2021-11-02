Drizzled with wine, the game of discord has bullshit even with plants · TV News

The production of A Fazenda 13 decided to release wine to the participants before starting the game of discord on Sunday night (31). The strategy worked, and the dynamics had discussions even among the pedestrians who were labeled as “plants” for not positioning themselves.

In the activity, each pawn needed to choose four confined to give the following cards: hypocrisy, protagonism, wall and poison, in addition to having to justify their choices. The chosen ones also had the right to defend themselves from their plates.

In addition to the clash between Gui Araujo and Valentina Francavilla, the game had a sequence of shacks that lasted until dawn this Monday (1st), and not even Sthefane Matos was left out of the squabble. Other participants such as Mileide Mihaile, Marina Ferrari, Dynho Alves also took a stand. The only one who remained on the fence was Tiago Piquilo.

Dayane x Bill

The first discussion took place between Dayane Mello and Arcrebiano de Araújo, who classified it as poisonous. “Everything that comes from Bil, silence is the best thing. He doesn’t deserve anything, he’s the dirtiest person I’ve ever seen. You don’t know anything about life, the speeches you make are based on nothing “, she fired.

“I’m really silent. I’m going to exchange poison for hypocrisy”, provoked the ex-BBB. “If the game changes, I change my perceptions, it’s natural,” retorted former Big Brother Italia participant. “You can speak well and talk about your experience in I don’t know how many shows, but you always go at people’s weak spot,” he accused.

Dayane x Mileide

Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife kept Dayane as poisonous and stated that her game is to victimize herself in order to fall into the fields. “The bad thing about a rogue is to think that he’s only a rogue, I’ve dealt with worse women. In the week that suits her, she changes the game,” said Mileide.

“You eat quiet. At least I’m the one. You’ve been smiling for the cameras since day one, playing a good Samaritan. That’s your game,” replied the model. “Wow, but you’re very nervous,” teased the businesswoman. “I’m not afraid of making mistakes, you are,” Dayane accused. “My mistake was thinking you had honor,” Mileide replied.

Dayane x Marina

The Alagoas made Dayane a hypocrite when her turn came. “She came to say I gossip, but I’ve seen her do it several times here,” she began. “Like that time she came to tell me that Bill said there was another one out there” explained Marina.

“But I wanted to help you, I told you that the guy was making a fool of you. Is that gossip?”, replied the model. “It’s not, but then why is mine?” he asked, referring to his conversation with Aline Mineiro. “Because you wanted to turn me against my best friend,” Dayane justified. “But you don’t even know what I said, nor did you come to talk to me and call me an idiot,” Marina said.

Rico Melquiades joined the discussion and defended the digital influencer. “I don’t think what Marina did is wrong. What’s ugly is her [Dayane] be friends with Aline and talk bad about her,” he fired.

Rich x Bil and Sthe

Rico took advantage of the momentum of the other shacks and started another one with Sthefane and Arcrebiano. The ex-MTV justified himself after being accused of saying heavy things about the Bahian woman and her relationship outside of reality. “What I say is heavy and what she does not? She’s engaged, who has to have respect is her,” she said, about the closeness that the influencer has with Bil and Dynho.

The ex-BBB asked that such a situation not be exposed to everyone. “Talk to me directly,” he suggested. “But you’re not the one with the relationship, and I spoke directly to her,” Rico defended himself. “No, you exposed it to everyone,” Sthefane accused. “You brought up the subject, I advised you in the treehouse,” recalled the Alagoas.

Dynho x Dayane

MC Mirella’s husband was displeased at being labeled poisonous by Aline because of his imitations. The ex-panicat justified this by saying that Dayane was offended by the games that imitated her. “I never did anything mean, if she felt like that, she had to come and tell me,” he defended himself.

“You’ve been doing this shit all week, humiliating me,” accused the model. “Listen first, then you can talk later. Every time you want to talk over the top, respect the stuff,” yelled Dynho. “Yes, scream,” Dayane teased. “I scream because you scream at everyone here. You have to know how to listen too,” he continued.

Solange x Erasmus

Solange Gomes revolted when she was called lazy again by Erasmo Viana, who placed her as poisonous in the dynamics. The ex-Banheira do Gugu even needed to be contained by Rico not to attack the influencer. “I want to smack that in his head right now, I swear it,” she snapped.

“You’re lazy,” teased Viana. “Do you think everyone here wants to wake up at 5 am to make the cow? I’ve been raising my daughter for 21 years without a male pension. A mother who raises a child without money isn’t lazy,” Solange defended.

“So what? This is a game, you’re lazy,” he insisted. “Then fuck you, you asshole! Asshole! He only fights with women, he’s only here because he’s an ex,” snapped the actress, referring to Erasmo’s marriage to Gabriela Pugliesi.

