Duda Reis reflects on her love life and reveals traumas

Duda Reis opened a question box in your Instagram in the afternoon of Monday (1) and once again was asked about her love life. In this ocasion, a follower wanted to know if the actress is afraid to have a relationship with someone again, after all the trauma he experienced in his old relationship with the singer Borel. When answering the question, the influencer published a text and said that feels as if he has part of the “stolen youth”.

“After everything that happened, I wanted to prove to me in many moments that I was strong, healed and prepared to relate. I forced a state of mind in me that only hurt me and only attracted people who weren’t nice to me. Many people I met later had some toxic traits somewhat similar to the ones I had to live with for three years. Obviously, in a very different way, after all, they didn’t involve physical aggressions, threats and things like that. But they messed with my head a lot. I talk about this a lot because the traumas that abusers leave in us are so huge that they affect our lives forever and only those who have lived understand it.”, began Dudley.

“I feel that a part of my youth has been stolen from me”

Next, the 20-year-old actress, regretted the fact that he spent part of his youth in an abusive relationship and not having enjoyed life like her friends of the same age.

“I don’t want to victimize myself, but I see that I rushed into several relationship starts after the whole situation at the beginning of the year. I looked at several friends my age, and I still look at them today, so alive, so happy, so light, you know? Enjoying life. And I wanted that too, deep down I want it. I feel that a part of my youth has been stolen from me and I am very sorry for that.”, stated the famous.

Dudley also mentioned some “triggers” that you have when remembering the bad times you experienced in your former relationship. “I don’t want people to be surprised when they see me trying to enjoy something. I’m learning to live with a youth that I’ve never lived with. It’s very confusing for me still, however much I don’t show it here. I almost always leave a party triggered by something, I have memories, bad flashbacks… it’s too bad for me to look in the mirror and see myself trying my hardest to try to get back to living normally with everyone. I feel weird”, continued.

“I’ve been trying to forgive myself every day”

At the end of the text, Duda Reis said that a new chance has been given to live everything that she did not live and made it clear that he is not looking for new relationships at the moment.

“Anyway, I’ve seen a lot of things in the last few days and I’m very sorry for myself and other women. I’ve tried to look at myself with affection and I’ve been trying to forgive myself every day. With the remnants of an abusive relationship, I still feel worthy to receive love. Today I understand that scars never go away, they stay forever. I want to look at mine with affection, forgiveness, love, patience and above all: welcoming. 16-year-old Duda needs it. We just need a host. I know that one day I will find someone nice, but this is no longer a search for me. I want to see myself well, cured of all this and then yes, ready”, finished.





