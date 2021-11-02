Duna debuts in the Brazilian HBO Max catalog in November

THE HBO Max Brazil announced today (1) a series of firsts on the platform for the month of November, which includes the launch of Dune. See the preview that brings a version of the platform’s home screen with the avatar of Paul Atreides, character lived by Timothee Chalamet:

In addition, the platform also announces the premiere of new episodes of the program Selena + Chef — and the debut of its Brazilian version, Sandy + Chef —, the second half of the first season of the reboot of gossip Girl, between others.

In the new adaptation of Dune, Paul Atreides (Chalamet) is an aristocrat whose family accepts to control the desert planet Arrakis, producer of a valuable resource and disputed by several noble families. He is forced to flee into the desert — with his mother’s help — and joins nomadic tribes, eventually leading them because of his advanced mental abilities.

the book of Frank Herbert is known as one of the most complex works in science fiction history, and has already yielded a big screen adaptation directed by David Lynch, in 1984. In Brazil, the franchise books Dune are published by Aleph Publisher.

