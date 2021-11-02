During performance at a wedding, plane crashes and hits woman and child

Scenes from the videos that you follow below in this article





Impressive videos recorded this past weekend recorded the sad moment when a plane crashed while doing an acrobatic presentation about a wedding party.

According to the infobae portal, the accident happened in the late afternoon of Saturday, October 30th, on Rivadavia Street, in Villa General Belgrano, in Córdoba, Argentina, while the two planes seen in the video appeared over a clear area where it occurred. the wedding party.

As noted, at a given moment the plane deviates from the maneuver trajectory and loses height until it impacts violently against the ground.

Although the fall happened on the street, luckily without colliding with the houses in the neighborhood, unfortunately the aircraft hit a woman and her daughter, leaving them hospitalized with several fractures.





The pilot would be Fernando Endrigo, a professional with extensive experience in acrobatics, who also suffered multiple injuries, with trauma to the skull, chest and abdomen.

The girl affected is a 3-year-old child named Isabella. According to an interview given by her father, Santiago Antunes, to Canal 10 Córdoba, the little girl had abdominal and spine injuries, but without damage to her spinal cord, and the mother had fractures of the pelvis and femur:

The plane, registered under license plate LV-X571 as seen in the images, is a Rans S-9 Chaos, an American single-engine mid-wing model designed by Randy Schlitter for stunts and manufactured in kits by Rans.

The two planes had taken off from the Municipal Aero Club of Villa General Belgrano, which is right next to the neighborhood where the accident occurred. In the image below, the aerodrome and the street are highlighted.

Image: Google Earth

Officials from the Cordoba Police, Civil Defense and representatives of the Villa General Belgrano Fire Department worked at the site. Several employees of the Aeroclube also participated in the assistance.

At the time of publication of this article, there was no new update on the health status of the three victims.



