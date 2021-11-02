Dying is up to 65% more expensive in Belo Horizonte since the last Day of the Dead – Economy

There were increases of up to 65% in the price of “Bury”, which in October 2020 had an average price of R$498.24 and in October of that year, it rose to R$820.73 (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) Brazilians do not have peace, not even to die, as shown by a survey carried out by the research site Mercado Mineiro, which shows the prices, fees and services of cemeteries and funeral homes in Belo Horizonte. In a comparison between October 2020 and 2021, there were increases of up to 65% in the price of burial, for example. The survey also points out that some services had an increase above inflation in the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the survey, carried out from October 25th to 27th, 2021, it was observed that the cost of a “Velrio” can vary between R$ 539.55 to R$ 1,395.00, a difference of 159%. The tomb showed a 620% variation, with prices ranging from R$5,000 to R$36,000. In the exhumation, can be spent from R$ 274.40 to R$ 2,250, which corresponds to a variation of 720%. Burial can cost from R$ 274.40 to R$ 1,950, with a variation of 611%. For the cremation process, the price charged for immediate use is R$ 5,800.00 to R$ 8,600.00, a variation of 48%.

An urn, among the cheapest, can cost from R$500 to R$2,400, with a variation of 380%. The complete funeral service (cheaper), which usually consists of: urn, ornamentation, wreath, transport and preparation of the body, can cost between R$1,500 and R$5,183, with a variation of 246%. At funeral homes, the price of the natural wreath can vary from R$ 200 to R$ 485, with a variation of 143%.

These high variations, according to Feliciano Abreu, economist and coordinator of Mercado Mineiro, are justifiable. “If you take the quality of the service, the difference is impressive”, he emphasizes. “The tomb that story, the plot in the Centro-Sul Region and the plot in the periphery will also have a huge difference in value,” he says.

2020 x 2021



A comparison was made between the average prices of October 2020 and October 2021. There were increases of up to 65% in the price of burial, which in October 2020 had an average price of BRL 498.24 and in October this year it rose to BRL $820.73.

The exhumation increased 27%, and last year it cost an average of R$ 886.03; this year, it started to cost an average of R$1,124.18. Cremation, which cost an average of R$6,433.75, rose to R$7,633.33, an increase of 19%. At the average price, the total value rose 18%; the average price in 2020, which was R$16,245.68, rose to R$19,118.69.

According to Feliciano, during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, when more than 600,000 deaths were recorded from the disease in the country, prices rose. “At a time when we saw that story of supply and demand, prices went up a lot. Of course, there were more deaths during this period because of the pandemic. It’s much more expensive, some services have gone up beyond inflation,” he said.

The economist warns that he has nowhere to run. “At a time like this, a person wants to pay a last tribute to the friend or relative who has gone and pays dearly. Someone close should help and seek fairer prices”, he stresses. “There are a lot of people who resell it cheaper than the funeral parlor and cemetery because they bought it as an investment to use in the future and ended up not using it. These are things that we have to take into account because the difference is very big and the time is very short”, he explains.

He also emphasizes that funeral plans can be more affordable, if the person wants to invest. Another option for those who do not want to pay a plan for their own death is to save money in savings.

Flowers for the Day of the Dead



The Mercado Mineiro website also carried out a survey of the flowers most consumed by the deceased. The variations are also quite significant and it is good for the consumer to research them in advance.

Today a bouquet of roses (dozen) can cost from R$94.90 to R$288, with a variation of 203%. The Crisntemo Mdio vase can cost from R$20 to R$70, with a variation of 250%. A Bouquet of Lilies can cost from R$119 to R$250, a variation of 110%. The cheapest option is the scratch-free violet vase, which can cost from R$ 8 to R$ 10, with a variation of 25%.