Edward Snowden warns of investments in dog cryptocurrencies

The popularization of cryptocurrency memes has caught the attention of cryptocurrency users, including Edward Snowden, known for revealing secret US documents.

In a tweet made on Saturday (30), Snowden tipped off someone who is putting their hard-earned money into a cryptocurrency meme that has a dog as a mascot. Although he didn’t describe which coin this is, perhaps we can conclude that they are all: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Floki Inu and dozens more found in the market.

In a world full of smart people, whoever is smarter is who wins. All who are telling you to rip your money off with these coins are people who are already in place, just waiting to sell them for you.

I say this with love

While Bitcoin has about 13 years of history and probation against dictatorships and government monetary policies that only harm the people, these dog mascot coins and tokens serve no purpose.

Snowden’s tip is that people value their sweat money. Going further, the activist also reminds that smart are those who are selling to you, who believe in inspiring meme phrases.

“I say this with love:

if you’ve been talked into trading your hard-earned savings for some new dog coin because a meme said you’d get rich, carefully consider your chances of outsmarting a market that sold you your coins * it’s not even a coin of dog, but a CLONE of dog coin *”

i say this with love: If you got talked into exchanging your hard-earned savings for some new dog money because a meme said you’d get rich, please carefully consider your odds of outsmarting a market that sold to you stake in *not even dog money but a CLONE of dog money* — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 31, 2021

Despite not mentioning the name of any coins, the recent fight between Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) indicates their fragility. On one side we have an old clone of Litecoin, on the other a token with nothing more than a ponzinomic, not even good for transacting.

However other coins such as Floki Inu also fit this description of Snowden. Recently, the currency invaded London with aggressive marketing, suggesting that people who lost DOGE would be rich if they bought FLOKI.

The world is full of smart

As one in a thousand projects of this type offers some significant return, generating headlines like the case where one person turned R$60,000 into 27 billion with Shiba, many fall into this trap of being the next ones, not the next.

These guys who literally hit the lottery aren’t buying, they’re selling. The others with new coins are in the same position, hoping to get rich with their hard-earned money.

Finally, the purpose of cryptocurrencies is not to get rich, but to protect oneself from a government economic model. Model as bad as these cryptocurrencies and dog tokens. As Snowden would say following his post: “And if you’re mad at this post, you probably need to downsize your position.”