Elon Musk is now three times richer than Warren Buffett | Companies

Elon Mus k has achieved a new feat: his wealth is now three times that of the famous investor Warren Buffett . O Musk’s net worth increased $24 billion to $335.1 billion this Monday, with the high of 8.5% of the shares of the Tesla in New York. This extended its lead on Jeff Bezos , gives Amazon , at US$ 143 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Buffett, president of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., occupies the 10th position in the ranking of billionaires with a net worth of US$ 104.1 billion.

Read more:

5 controversies involving Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and richest man in the world

Amazon and Verizon star in new episode of space battle between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos

The Tesla stock rally has generated fortunes. Leo KoGuan, a Singapore-based retail investor, emerged last week as the company’s third-largest individual shareholder, quickly taking him to the ranks of billionaires with a net worth valued at $12.1 billion.

Larry Ellison, who spent 44 years building the software maker Oracle Corp., only started investing in Tesla in 2018, but its stake is now worth US$ 18.1 billion, almost a quarter of the value it has in Oracle.

THE Buffett’s philanthropy helps explain, in part, the growing gap between his fortune and Musk’s. Each year, the investor — also called the Oracle of Omaha — donates part of his Berkshire stock to various charities.

Buffett, 91, said in June that he had given the equivalent of $41 billion over the past 16 years.

In fact, it was precisely because of this theme — philanthropy — that Tesla’s shares rose so much this Monday.