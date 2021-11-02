Elon Musk says he sells Tesla shares if the UN shows that world hunger is solved with $6 billion – World

the billionaire Elon Musk stated, on Sunday (31), that he would sell some of his shares in the Tesla company “now” if the United Nations (UN) showed that it would be possible to end the hunger crisis in the world with $6 billion. Information is from the portal UOL.

The statement was made on a social network in response to David Beasley, director of the organization’s World Food Program. In an interview with the North American channel CNN, Beasley urged the planet’s richest to unite to “move forward now, on a single basis” to help solve the problem.

“It’s $6 billion to help 42 million people who will literally die if we don’t reach them,” said the UN director of action on the program. Connect the World. He further pointed out that gathering the amount “is not complicated”.

According to CNN, Beasley challenged, in addition to Musk, the manager Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, to solve the problem. They are both the richest men in the world.

If WFP can describe this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

“If the WFP (acronym for World Food Program, the UN’s anti-hunger program) can describe in this Twitter thread exactly how $6 billion will solve world hunger, I’ll sell Tesla shares right now,” Musk posted after being pointed out by researcher Eli David in a tweet.

The billionaire, however, did Offer reservations. “It must be open source accounting so that the public can see precisely how the money is spent.”

In response, Beasley pointed out that the organ has transparent tools for the analysis and rectified what was pointed out by the researcher. The UN director said the amount will not solve the problem — it will “prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people from the brink of starvation.”

Beasley even asked Musk to schedule a meeting to discuss the matter. The answer, however, was a new question about publishing the program’s annual expenditures, which, according to the UN program director, could be shown rather than tweeted.

Musk Wealth

The indicated value is equivalent to about 2% of net wealth de Musk, currently ranked second on the list of greatest fortunes. Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index last week indicated that he had net worth of $311 billion, according to CNN.

Also according to the channel, Tesla became, last week, the sixth company in the history of the United States to be worth $1 trillion. The company was second fastest to reach the milestone, only behind Facebook.

crisis joining

Still on the program of CNN, Beasley classified the combination of the climate crisis and Covid-19 as a “perfect storm“, which predisposed several nations to “knock at the door of hunger”.

“What if it was your daughter starving? What if it was your family starving? Wake up, cheer up and help,” he asked.