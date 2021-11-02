Elon Musk says he would donate US$ 6 billion to end world hunger, but reveals condition

In a recent interview with CNN’s “Connect the World,” United Nations World Food Program Director David Beasley said that a small group of “ultra-rich” individuals could help alleviate world hunger with just a fraction of your equity. At the time, he specifically cited Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Elon Musk of Tesla. Now Musk has confirmed that he is willing to help, but he has imposed a condition.

Beasley said that if billionaires made a one-time donation of $6 billion, it would “help 42 million people who will literally die if we don’t reach them.” “What if it was your daughter starving? What if your family was starving? Just wake up, smell the coffee and help”, he said. According to the CNN publication, Tesla’s chief executive has a net worth of nearly $289 billion, which would mean a donation of just 2% of his fortune.

This Sunday (31), Elon used Twitter to say that he is more than willing to donate this amount, but only if those responsible could prove that most of the donation would actually go towards ending hunger in the world. “If the World Food Program [WFP] Can you tell me exactly how $6 billion is going to solve world hunger, I sell Tesla stock right now and make the donation. But the donation would need to be on an open source platform for the public to look at precisely how the money is being used.”, he wrote.

But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

David Beasley, director of the UN program, responded back, saying that the headline of that particular article “was not accurate”. “$6 billion will not solve world hunger, but it would prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people from the brink of hunger. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid’s crises, conflicts and weather”, he explained. After publication, CNN changed the title of the article.

Continues after Advertising

“With your help, we can bring hope, build stability and change the future. Let’s talk. Not as complicated as Falcon Heavy [foguete], but there is too much at stake not to have even one conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Send me away if you don’t like what you hear!”, Beasley added.

.@elonmusk With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future. Let’s talk: It isn’t as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don’t like what you hear! — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

Last week, Tesla became the sixth company in US history to be worth $1 trillion, and joined the select group that includes Alphabet (a Google holding company), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook . On Monday, the InfoMoney portal confirmed that the shares of the automotive giant soared after the CEO’s speech, with an appreciation of more than 8.48%.