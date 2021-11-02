Elvis Presley had a scene in which he appears excited in a film

Elvis Presley has always drawn attention for his charm and talent, however, the king of rock ended up having an awkward moment during a dance scene for the 1962 movie “Girls Girls Girls”. Ears”, the singer’s tight pants made ‘inappropriate movements’ that left him excited on stage. The moment, by the way, was not cut off from the final content.

The scene in question was shot with actress Lauren Goodwin. According to the New York Post website, the artist reacted with surprise when he realized he was not managing to control the sensation. “Did you see that? Did you see what happened below the waist?” asked the king to Joe Esposito, his friend from the Memphis Mafia. Years later, Esposito also recounted more details of the moment in his biography, “Good Rockn ‘Tonight.” “The dance scene with Laurel was complicated… At some point during all the moving and jumping, those pants really rubbed him the wrong way and ‘little Elvis,’ as he called him, stood up straight,” he reports.

Elvis would have been ‘desperate’: “The damn pants were rubbing me the wrong way and I couldn’t stop the feeling. Wow, I hope they don’t have to redo the scene,” the king would have said at the time. However, when reviewing the scenes, they noticed that it was very noticeable and the work would have to be re-recorded – much to the artist’s dissatisfaction. Joe assured them they would work it out, but the crew faced set problems and other challenges along the way, and in the end, director Norman Taurog risked leaving the scene as it was. In a conservative period, the scene ended up going unnoticed and not mentioned. “Of course, you had to be looking for him to figure it out. I suppose only a few of us who knew were looking in that area and we saw little Elvis in action,” jokes Esposito in his account.

Goodwin, the actress who was on the scene with Presley at the time of the ’embarrassing moment’, also didn’t talk about it with anyone and emphasized that she was always treated well by the artist. Elvis, incidentally, would have helped the former child actress to free herself from an abusive relationship: the artist sent a member of the Memphis Mafia to demand that the model’s boyfriend treat her with respect. “I didn’t have a romance with him (Presley), but we became good friends. I learned from him a relaxed attitude and not to take the stardom part too seriously. It helped me keep my balance. him,” Laurel said.