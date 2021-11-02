Emirates expands agreement with TAP and 11 destinations in Brazil join the partnership

Image: Press / Emirates





Emirates and TAP Air Portugal announce today, November 2, that they are further expanding their airline agreement. codeshare existing, adding another 23 destinations to the partnership from now on. This brings the total number of cities to your customers to over 90.

TAP Air Portugal will place its code on Emirates flights to four additional Asian destinations – Hanoi, Vietnam, and the Japanese airports of Narita, Osaka and Haneda.

Emirates will place your code on flights operated by TAP Air Portugal to 19 additional destinations via Lisbon. They include Belém, Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Maceio, Natal, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador, Praia, Ilha do Sal, São Vicente, Conakry, Ponta Delgada, Porto Santo, Terceira and Dakar.

Adnan Kazim, Commercial Director of Emirates Airline, said: “The expansion of the Emirates – TAP Air Portugal partnership attests to the strong collaboration of both airlines and our common commitment to providing customers with seamless connections to and from Portugal. By leveraging our mutual networks through flights codeshare, we enable our customers to travel to more places with a single ticket, with a unique baggage and fares policy. We hope to bring more benefits to our customers through this partnership.”





Silvia Mosquera, Commercial and Revenue Director of TAP Air Portugal, said: “TAP Air Portugal is pleased to implement this expanded partnership with Emirates, allowing our customers greater geographic access, with particular emphasis on destinations in the Middle East and Asia. TAP is looking forward to taking Emirates customers to more cities in Portugal and to our destinations in the Americas and North Africa, and so that they too can benefit from our Portugal Stopover programme.”

Emirates and TAP Air Portugal are also exploring ways to improve cooperation in their respective frequent flyer programs, including reciprocal earning and redemption opportunities and popular benefits such as access to lounge, and will announce the details in due course.

