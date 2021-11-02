Emirates retires its first Airbus A380 and will sell the iconic first class bar

A day after returning to fly the giant plane to Brazil, Emirates announced that it will retire its first Airbus A380, selling parts of the aircraft.

Disclosure – Emirates





The first example of the Arab company’s largest passenger plane in the world, with registration number A6-EDA, is currently stored at Dubai World Central Airport this July last year. It was removed from operation for two reasons: one was the pandemic, which saw demand for travel plummet, and another reason is the company’s fleet renewal.

Since then, much has been said about the future of the aircraft, whether it would follow in the footsteps of the Air France and Singapore Airlines jets, which were torn apart to become scrap, or if it would have another “nobler” purpose.

Today, November 1st, Emirates announced that, thinking about the environment, it will give the aircraft a dignified end, with a more complete recycling, including the sale of items that will become furniture.

The idea is to reduce the waste of materials, which are often not used by companies that dismantle aircraft, as they are not useful objects to be turned into scrap, or have no value to be resold as used parts.

The aircraft is now in the hands of Falcon Aircraft Recycling, also from Dubai, which will dismantle and prepare parts of the aircraft for sale, including the famous onboard bar that has become an icon of the company.

The prices of the parts and items have not yet been revealed, but Emirates has pledged to transfer part of the profit to its foundation that helps underprivileged children around the world.

Disclosure – Emirates

By the Emirates Press Office



