Erasmus Suggests Shooting Gays Who Have Sex In Parks And Generates Revolt · TV News

In A Fazenda 13, Erasmo Viana caused a revolt after reporting on Ibirapuera Park, in São Paulo. The digital influencer said that several gay men have sex in public places and, as a solution, suggested bringing a paintball gun to shoot them. “Open-air motel,” he described.

Gui Araujo was telling us that the park usually stays open late in December because of the Christmas decorations. “The problem with Ibira at night is that it turns into a motel. The gays who go,” said Erasmo, who even demanded a solution from Bruno Covas (1980-2021), former mayor of the city.

“Those who train there every day in the morning, like me, see the sticky papers on the floor, dung, condoms,” he said. “When you run in the woods, the guys will have sex there, they’ll lean against the trees, they’ll have sex,” he followed. “The next day, whoever goes running gets all the burr,” he said.

Then Erasmus himself suggested a solution. “One day I’ll get a paintball gun and go there with the guys [amigos], go out at night letting go,” threatened Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband.

Although netizens agree that this really happens in the park and it shouldn’t, the violent “solution” generated anger among the public, who accused him of homophobia on social networks. “showing off homophobic, saying he would like to shoot gays in Ibirapuera. Funny, if they were straight? What would your opinion be?”, asked user Rafael Barbosa.

“What Erasmo just said about gays is not only typical of homophobic, it is also similar to what murderers think,” said netizen Lucas Lima. “Whatever you find most disgusting in this park is even more valuable than you,” wrote a fan club Twitter profile.

Check out:

the original user of the video deleted it, moaaaas we have it here:#The farmpic.twitter.com/0eclbDp8Ax — It’s the Subject 📺 (@EoSubject_) November 2, 2021

Erasmus, bastard. Being homophobic. Saying I’d like to shoot gays in Ibirapuera. Funny, if it were the straights? What would be the opinion? #The farmpic.twitter.com/SRNbsLeWCC — Rafael Barbosa (@rafakriok) November 2, 2021

Erasmus is a scrotum, homophobic, Marina and Solange was right this guy is a low, ridiculous being, he doesn’t know how to respect anyone https://t.co/ItJPBgx01e — Erica🐑 (@DeRealityyy) November 2, 2021

What Erasmus just said about gays is not only typical of homophobic, it is also similar to what murderers think. Talk about taking a gun to shoot gays? How can this be?#farm13#the farm — Lucas Lima 🍷🔥🌹🤍 (@lucaslimabio) November 2, 2021

