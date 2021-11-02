Even successfully, only one actor has a millionaire salary in Round 6

Round 6 (Squid Game) became Netflix’s biggest series, but most of the cast had modest payouts. Only Lee Jung-jae, the Seong Gi-Hun of the series, had a million-dollar salary (almost $3 million).

The reason for this is that Netflix had no idea how successful the South Korean series would be. With that, the cast received as an ordinary production, taking into account the actors’ experience and the size of the role.

Lee Jung-jae has acted in over 30 films and series in South Korea, being a local star. Thus, it earned about US$ 300 thousand per chapter.

Other Round 6 cast names had a more modest salary by TV standards.

Park Hae-soo, who plays Cho Sang-woo, would have earned nearly $40,000 per episode of Round 6. Meanwhile, formerly modeling Jung Hoyeon (Kang Sae-byeok) would have earned $20,000. per episode.

If Round 6 is renewed, the payout for the entire squad is expected to grow considerably.

In Round 6 (Squid Game), 456 people are invited to participate in a mysterious survival competition called just the Squid Game.

Participants compete in a series of traditional children’s games – but with deadly twists – and put their lives at risk in pursuit of the 45.6 billion Wons (South Korea’s currency) prize. The value amounts to approximately 40 million dollars.

Only one of the participants takes the jackpot. In this scenario marked by betrayals, ambition and many dangers, all competitors do everything to guarantee the prize. After all, the Squid Game only invites people who really need money, which brings a greater level of desperation to the competition.

Round 6 (Squid Game) is available on Netflix.