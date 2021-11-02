‘Everything is little. They want everything’

President of Atlético-MG does not agree with Flamengo’s request to postpone the final of the Brazilian Championship from December 9th to December 15th

the duel between Flamengo and Atlético-MG by the title of the brazilian it’s also hot outside the four lines. The president of the Minas Gerais team, Sérgio Coelho, was indignant with a Publication of the external relations vice of the rubro-negro club, requesting the postponement of the end of the competition to December 15th.

The Rooster’s top hat, however, said he will not accept the tournament’s extension beyond December 9, the date of the last round of the championship.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

”We will not agree, in any way, to change the end of the Brazilian calendar from the 9th to the 15th. We will not accept that they change the calendar. And not even CBF will fall for making such a ridiculous decision. There are serious people in there, we are calm. It has an expression derived from “Pai Nosso” that explains what Flamengo is. “Come to us, and to your kingdom nothing?” That’s right… . Everything is not enough for them, they want everything!”, said the Minas Gerais leader to Ge.

Sérgio Coelho also argued that the players already have their vacation scheduled and that the schedule for the next season is already defined.

”Even because we have to give the players a vacation, they have this right. They go on vacation on December 16th and come back on January 15th, with the start of the next season on January 28th, it seems to me. It will be two weeks of pre-season,” he said.

Flamengo has yet to play 13 matches at Atlético MG 12.

We have been insisting with the CBF to change the end of the Brazilian to 12/15, as we would have 14 dates. Finishing on the 9th, it favors Atlético MG, because Flamengo will have played 13 games in 39 days and Atlético 12 in 45 days. — Luiz Eduardo Baptista (@BapLuizEduardo) November 1, 2021

For the red-black runner-up, however, Atlético would be favored with the current end of the Brazilian Nationals for the 9th, as they only have one game late, which will take place this Wednesday, against Grêmio, for the 19th round. Flamengo, on the other hand, needs to make three late matches (Athletic-PR this tuesday, Atlético-GO on Friday and Grêmio on an undefined date).

Atlético-MG’s duel was postponed due to the call-ups of players on FIFA dates, for the qualifiers. In other rounds of the competition, the team from Minas preferred not to have the games postponed and entered the field without Guilherme Arana (Brazilian Team) and Junior Alonso (Paraguay national team).

”They [Flamengo], on the FIFA date, decided not to play two games because their players were called up. Atlético could exercise the same right. We didn’t want to, we preferred to enter with an understaffed team with our players in the national team Brazil, Paraguay… We entered with the team short so that there would not be a postponement of the end of the calendar. And Flamengo now wants the championship to go until the 15th, they will play every 3 days. It’s not a problem for the calendar anymore, it’s for the club”, said Sérgio Coelho.