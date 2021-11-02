Ex-ballerina of É o Tchan has a meteoric rise in the PRF and bothers colleagues

Silmara Miranda, in a photo posted on her Instagram



Photo: Playback / Instagram



After passing the Federal Highway Police’s competition last year, Silmara Miranda, who became known nationally as the “blonde do Tchan”, from the axé group É o Tchan, has been rapidly rising in the corporation.

With less than a year at the company, Silmara was promoted to head position in the PRF’s Social Communication.

Her colleagues point out that management functions are occupied by people who have been in the organization for some time.

They also say that servers tend to spend years in distant places before getting better jobs. Silmara was approved to work in Amazonas, but is in Brasília.

Shortly after passing the contest, in November 2020, Silmara published a photo with Jair Bolsonaro. “No words to thank the one who made this dream a reality (The story is beautiful! One day I can tell you!). Gratitude and ete”

Silmara Miranda replaced Sheila Mello in 2003 after winning a contest to be Tchan’s new blonde. She left the group in 2007 to dedicate herself to journalism and even worked for a radio station in Salvador, in addition to having worked as a press officer.