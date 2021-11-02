Ex-Grêmio and Fla spoke of ‘kick head’ as a referee in A2 do Gauchão

Referee Francisco Soares Dias reported having been threatened by midfielder Anderson Pico, a former Grêmio and Flamengo player, in the match between Lajeadense and Cruzeiro-RS, valid for Serie A2 for the Gaúcho Championship. The veteran was expelled after assaulting the opponent’s stretcher.

In the summary, Francisco Soares reported that Pico said that “you have to kick yourselves in the head”. The speech would be a reference to the aggression made by William Ribeiro, who kicked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro in the head in the match between Sport Clube São Paulo-RS and Guarani-RS, also for the second division of Gauchão.

“After presenting the red card, Anderson da Silveira Ribeiro uttered the following words: ‘I’m going to break your face, you son of a bitch…, you have to kick your own head,” says the summary.

The referee also added that he suffered a stomp on his foot after an attempted aggression shortly after the sending-off. “I had to go out on a back run to protect myself from the possible aggressions promised by Anderson Silveira Ribeiro, who was only restrained by the military police who entered the field for my protection and that of the entire arbitration team.”

The confusion happened in the 4-0 defeat of Cruzeiro-RS against Lajeadense. Very angry, Pico breasted the referee of the match and, after being separated by an opponent, punched him in the face.

The escalation of violence in Gauchão’s Serie A2 matches has worried the Gaucho Football Federation (FGF). The entity acts preventively and understands that this type of thing goes against the tournament’s valuation.