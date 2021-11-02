Ex-Palmeiras, Grêmio and Santos, Zé Roberto leaves retirement and will play alongside Flamengo’s idol

Former 47-year-old player hung up his boots in 2017. Now, he’s hit Resenha FC, from Fut7, to dispute the World Cup in the category

Retired since 2017, Ze Roberto, who had remarkable passages through saints, Flamengo, Guild, palm trees and Brazilian Team, announced the return to the lawns. But from the field of 11 to the society. The former full-back and midfielder was made official as a new reinforcement for the Review FC, the team from Piauí that will compete in the Fut World Cup7.

At 47 years old, in the team from Piauí, Zé Roberto will play side by side with an idol of Flamengo. Leo Moura, who worked for 11 years wearing the red-black shirt, is also part of the Resenha FC squad.

“Since I am a guy who has always been driven by challenges, he will be one more in my life. I’ll be able to take some of my experience and of course I’ll learn a lot too. I see that Fut7 is very reminiscent of Futsal, which was my base. To have a new experience in football, playing Football 7, for me, it’s going to be a challenge that I’m very motivated”, said Zé Roberto.

“I am confident that I will arrive prepared. I stopped playing, but I was never retired from physical activities, as everyone who follows me can see on my social networks. Of course, to return to playing such an important competition, like the Fut7 Club World Cup, I have to change the training stimulus a bit. The club I’m playing has experienced players, like Broom (voted best in the world of Fut7 in 2018) and Léo Moura. I’m sure they will also help me a lot in this adaptation and in the search for this unprecedented title”, he added.

The tournament, which takes place in Rio de Janeiro between the 21st and 23rd of November, will also have the presence of Flamengo, Grêmio and São Bernardo.