Exciting Leopard Rescue that fell into a pit thrilled internet users. The video was recorded by a team from the NGO Wild Life SOS and took place near the village of Beslar, in the state of Maharashtra, India.

The well where the Leopard fell is approximately 10 feet deep. A farmer spotted the feline in distress and called the local authorities, who with the help of the Wild Live SOS team, removed the animal from the well, preventing it from drowning.

The video was published by the NGO on its page n FaceBook, last October 25th.

WATCH:

After being removed from the well, the leopard was taken to a veterinary center, where it remains until now.

Wildlife SOS

Wildlife SOS is a non-profit conservation organization in India, established in 1995 with the main objective of rescuing and rehabilitating endangered wild animals and preserving India’s natural heritage. It is currently one of the largest wildlife organizations in South Asia.

If you liked this post Exciting rescue of a leopard that fell into a pit; video you’ll also like to read this news: Dog is spotted next to ‘friend’ run over; Video; fisher cat goes viral in the nets

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related

Join the Whatsapp group and receive news of the most relevant information of the day in our region. Click here!