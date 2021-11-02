Expansion Pack video on Switch breaks negative record on YouTube

The video containing the details of the expansion of the Nintendo Switch online service achieved a far from positive historical achievement: it became the video for the entire Nintendo YouTube channel with the most “dislikes” (dislikes, in the original in English).

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack details show the first Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive games in the service catalog and also the DLC benefits of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Check out the original clip:

So far, it has accumulated more than 1.1 million views, but what is really surprising is the proportion of positive and negative reactions: there are 17,000 likes and 118,000 “cheeks” down. Nintendo has maintained a YouTube channel for 10 years

Despite the relevant numbers, the clip is far from being one of the most overlooked videos in the history of the platform: this position has been held for three years by the 2018 edition of YouTube Rewind, the annual retrospective of the video service, which now has 19 .67 million dislikes.

What is the reason for the hate?

According to the website Kotaku, previously, the channel’s video with the most dislikes was the trailer for Metroid Prime: Federation Force, 2016 game for Nintendo 3DS with a proposal and gameplay that nothing like the original franchise.

The reasons, at least according to the comments, are varied and involve pre- and post-release issues. Price is one of the most relevant factors among the criticisms: in Brazil, the Individual Subscription for the service costs R$ 262.99 per year. Meanwhile, the Family Membership costs R$421.99 and can be divided into up to 8 users.

However, there are also complaints about the catalog still quite limited and even criticisms of the games port, which have problems such as lag, drops in the frame rate (fps) and poor adaptation of the original controls.