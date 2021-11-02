explosions near hospital leave 15 dead

“Explosion caused casualties,” indicated the interior ministry spokesman;

It is estimated that there are at least 15 dead and 34 injured;

Incident occurred this Tuesday morning (2) near the military hospital Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan.

Two explosions and shootings occurred this Tuesday morning (2) near the military hospital Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan, in the center of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. The incident caused casualties, according to witnesses and a Taliban spokesman. It is estimated that there are at least 15 dead and 34 injured.

“According to preliminary information, an explosion occurred at the door of the military hospital and a second one near the hospital,” a Taliban official told AFP.

Read too:

“The explosion caused casualties,” said Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty, noting that more details will be shared later.

Earlier, a medical source at the hospital recounted the first incidents to AFP.

“I was inside the hospital, when we heard a big explosion at the first hospital control, I also heard screams,” he said.

Minutes later, AFP journalists heard a second explosion in the same sector.

The last attack on the Afghan capital was on October 3, when at least 5 people died in an explosion near Kabul’s Id Gah mosque. The action was claimed by the Islamic State (EI) group.

That same hospital, the largest military medical establishment in the country, was attacked in March 2017 by assailants wearing the clothes of medical personnel, in an action also claimed by ISIS and which caused 100 deaths.