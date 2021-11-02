Extreme tactic against Covid in China traps nearly 34,000 Disney visitors

(Bloomberg) — As thousands of visitors to Disney’s Shanghai Shanghai lined up to hop on roller coasters and watch fireworks burn above the fairytale castle on Sunday, the team quietly closed the amusement park. People in Hazmat costumes passed through the gates, preparing to perform Covid-19 tests on everyone before they left.

Nearly 34,000 people at Disneyland took tests, which ended around midnight, long after the park’s standard closing time. Taken home on 220 special buses, all tested negative on Monday, but still need to be isolated at home for two days and retested for coronavirus in two weeks.

The closure of one of Walt Disney’s most profitable parks came after a woman who traveled to Shanghai from nearby Hangzhou tested positive over the weekend. Although authorities have yet to confirm whether she visited Disneyland, her infection sparked an aggressive tracking effort across China, which ended up trapping parkgoers, their families and Disneyland employees.

For people in places where Covid is already endemic, the reaction may seem extreme, but it’s emblematic of China’s increasingly radical approach to keeping the pathogen away at all costs.

Since containing its initial outbreak in Wuhan in April, China has sought not only to quell the virus but also to eliminate it. To do this, it implemented a range of measures, from border surveillance and mandatory quarantines, to localized lockdowns and mass testing. It was a strategy used successfully in other parts of the Asia-Pacific region, from Singapore and Taiwan to Australia and New Zealand, before the delta variant arrived and made it nearly impossible.

China and its Hong Kong territory are the last places to maintain the Covid Zero strategy, while other places seek to open their borders and live with the virus. Rather than slowing slowly toward reopening as well, China is more vigilant, even as waves of the more contagious delta variant arrive more often — currently numbering about 480 cases — and spread to more than half of the country’s provinces.

